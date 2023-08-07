×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

The absence of punishment index puts boxers’ lives at risk

Boxing SA fails to produce reports on injuries

07 August 2023 - 09:37

Boxing SA is sitting on a ticking time bomb regarding the safety of fighters –  all because the punishment index is not available.

The index indicates whether a boxer has been injured, how severely, and whether they should be allowed to fight or spar...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Taxi strike leaves two dead, buses torched
Video footage shows armed men entering heist-accused traffic officer’s house