Recovered Kaptein ready to face Wingui

Sunday marks the return to the ring of Free State prospect Jackson “Lord of the Ring” Kaptein.
Kaptein has not fought since taking punishment from reigning SA junior-middleweight champion Shervontaigh Koopman on March 18.
Kaptein, who is a newcomer to the game, was unlucky to have inexperienced trainers Springkaan Khongoane and France Ramabodu in his corner.
The two allowed him to continue head-hunting without measuring the distance instead of advising him to work on Koopman’s body and force him to bend and then throw that right to the head.
The punches he constantly threw missed wildly and in the process the shorter Kaptein left himself susceptible to a right-hand uppercut to the jaw.
Koopman banged Kaptein’s unprotected jaw with that right uppercut, lifting his chin up violently before twisting his head with a left hook in round eight.
The challenger went down. Khongoane and Ramabodu allowed Kaptein to get up and continue with the fight when the writing was clearly on the wall that he needed their intervention.
That was Kaptein'’s ninth fight. His promoter Lebo Mahoko said his charge had recovered and was ready to welcome Congolese Giresse Wingui at Rouxville, which he said is a remote area in the Free State.
Mahoko, the deputy chairperson of the SA Professional Promoters Association, said he would use the eight round fight to gauge Kaptein’s recovery.
“Kaptein and Wingui have more or less similar experience; I know Wingui very well; he fought in one of my previous tournaments,” said Mahoko, who announced that elderly people who attended his tournament would be treated to a Sunday lunch.
“This is our small part of doing good during the Mandela Month. Remember this tournament was supposed to have happened last week,” he said. "Entrance is free and I want to thank the Free State government for being part of this tournament."
Matshidiso Mokebisi will take on Cicilia Pitiseni over eight rounds. Mokebisi last fought on October 19 when she retained the SA junior-featherweight belt by a split draw with Monalisa Takane in Geberha.
There will be eight more fights on the card and action will begin at 2pm.
Recovered Kaptein ready to face Wingui
The two boxers will fight over eight rounds
Image: James Gradidge
