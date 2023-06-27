Money constraints pose threat to boxing tourney

The eagerly awaited six-title championship tournament to be headlined by the IBF junior flyweight world title between champ Sivenathi Nontshinga and Filipino Regie Suganob on Sunday at East London’s ICC hangs by a thread.
That is due to financial challenges, Rumble Africa Promotions CEO Nomfesane Nyathela, told Sowetan yesterday.
She said they only had R1.9m and purse monies alone for all the bouts were R2m.
That, she said, excluded sanctioning fees for the two IBF titles and the WBO belts, and fees for ring officials.
“We need money,” she pleaded. “This is a very expensive tournament. The R1.9m came from both the provincial department and the office of the sports minister and we are grateful and humbled by their involvement."
Nyathela said the purse money for the main bout alone – Nontshinga and Suganob – was about R1.2m.
“We still have to pay about R150,000 which is the sanctioning fee for the two IBF fights,” she said adding that they must also purchase flight ticket for IBF president Darryl People – the American who will personally supervise the Nontshinga’s first defence since winning the world title in Mexico last year.
RAP must also pay sanctioning fees for the WBO intercontinental junior flyweight fight between Nhlanhla Tyirha and Lito Dante from the Philippines.
“Suganob and Dante are coming here with five people and we must still fly in ring officials,” said Nyathela. “We did not get any assistance from the Buffalo City municipality despite having promised to support boxing. The broadcaster is also not paying us for broadcasting rights.”
RAP is, however, fortunate that it doesn't have to pay any sanctioning fee for the three SA titles.
“But we must still pay for ring officials,” said Nyathela who despite all these challenges said the event will still go ahead.
“We are inviting everyone including the private sector for a partnership in order for us to stage a successful tournament,” she said. “All bouts will go ahead as planned but instead we are cutting down on purse monies; we are in a tight corner.”
Ronald Malindi will put his SA bantamweight belt on the line against Lusizo Manzana while Bangile Nyangani’s national mini flyweight title will be up against Siyakholwa Kuse.
Asemahle Wellem will challenge for the vacant IBF Africa super middleweight belt against Cape Town-based Congolese Alex Kabangu while Melissa Miller and Sharaddene Fortuin will oppose each other for other SA bantamweight female title.
Money constraints pose threat to boxing tourney
RAP CEO says main bout alone is about R1.2m
