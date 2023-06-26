From underdog to victor, Busakwe reclaims the lightweight belt
Nkosi showed an inability to put Busakwe where he wanted him
When Khaya “Destroyer” Busakwe warned that he would fight like a hen protecting its chicks from a predator in defence of the SA lightweight belt against challenger Ayanda Nkosi at Meropa Casino in Plokwane on Friday night, it sounded like the usual marketing gimmick.
The father of two, who lives with his wife, children, mother and younger brother at the family house in Central Western Jabavu, Soweto, was telling the truth about how important that belt is to him...
