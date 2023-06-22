×

Boxing

Busakwe vows to do his all to protect his 'meal ticket'

Boxer faces Nkosi in SA lightweight fight

22 June 2023 - 07:45
Khaya Busakwe delivers a blow to Brendan Naude, 17 May 2019, at the South African Boxing Awards at the Sandton convention centre, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell

Like a hen protecting her chicks against a predator, Khaya Busakwe has warned that there will be a flailing of leather-encased gloves tomorrow night when he defends his SA lightweight title which he refers to as a meal ticket for his family.

"I am not just a breadwinner at home, but I am a senior male since my father passed away in 2012. So, I must protect anything that threatens their lives," said the 33-year-old father of two who lives with his wife, mother and younger brother in Central Western Jabavu, Soweto.

Ayanda Nkosi volunteered to end Busakwe's reign when they meet at Meropa Casino in Polokwane. Nkosi, from Katlehong, said nothing will stop him from reclaiming what belongs to him.

That statement did not affect Busakwe's mentally, but the fear of losing what enables him to put food on the table for his family raised his blood pressure.

Understandably, Busakwe is getting his life back in order after spending six years behind bars for being on the wrong side of the law.

He was released in 2017 and was introduced in the fistic sport in 2018 by Lehlohonolo Ledwaba, the former two-weight world champion.

Busakwe first won the provincial title in 2019 and added the national strap on March 31. He said he was happy with the the purse money offered by promoter Phathutshedzo Dongola for his first defence.

"Boxing is my job since I am unemployed," said Busakwe. "When other people chase after buses, trains and taxis in the morning rushing to go to work, I am also up pounding the streets, running and making sure that I build stamina and getting into shape for war."

The champion boasts nine KOs in nine wins against three losses and a draw, while Nkosi has nine knockouts in 14 wins against a loss.

In the main bout of Limpopo Champions Promotion's bill, local boxer Khensahosi Makondo will welcome Congolese Jacques Muvud for the vacant WBF Intercontinental middleweight belt. It's a grudge fight. Their first fight on February 22 was a draw.

There will be four more bouts and action will begin at 7pm.

