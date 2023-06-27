×

Sport

Xaba will soon dominate races against Ethiopians, says coach

‘She’s getting confident enough and believing in herself’

27 June 2023 - 08:05
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Glenrose Xaba was the first South African runner home in the 10km SPAR Grand Prix Durban on Sunday.
Image: Roger Sedres

Long-distance runner Glenrose Xaba’s coach Violet Semenya has backed her to end the dominance of Ethiopian runners in SA women’s distance races.

Xaba, 28, claimed the third spot in the Durban leg of the Spar Grand Prix on Sunday, where Ethiopians Tadu Nare and Selam Gabre showed her clean pairs of heels to finish first and second receptively.  Xaba achieved her 10km personal best (PB) in the same race, clocking 31.55.

The 22-year-old Nare, who’d won the previous segment of this event in Gqeberha last month, is a hot favourite to win her third successive Grand Prix this season. It’s not only in the Spar Grand Prix where the Ethiopians have been dominating the locals as even the reigning champion of the Soweto Marathon women’s race is  Ethiopian, Chaltu Bedo Negashu.

“Soon enough the party [meaning the dominance by the Ethiopians in SA] will be over,’' said Semenya, who’s married to two-time Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya.

“I see everything when she [Xaba] trains that she’s getting there. She’s getting confident enough and she’s believing in herself. I always tell athletes that if you don’t believe in yourself, no matter how coaches believe in you, it’s not going to work. She will dominate these races soon.”

Semenya was also pleased that Xaba racked up the PB she has been chasing for years, albeit the aim is to run the 10km distance in 31 minutes. Semenya also confirmed that Xaba won’t be involved in any marathons this year as their focus is on the World Half-Marathon Championships that take place in Riga, Latvia, from September 30 to October 1.

“I am happy with the time that she ran. She’d been looking for this time for many years even though it’s not the 31 we are looking for but I am happy for the PB that she ran today,'” Xaba’s trainer said.

“She will run no marathon this year. She has to concentrate on the World-Half Marathon. In the half-marathon, the aim is for her to run a PB and finish in a good position.”

‘The 2023 Soweto Marathon is not cancelled,’ says Gauteng Athletics

Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) says the 2023 Soweto Marathon has not been cancelled.
Sport
5 days ago

Oldest Comrades runner, 81, wants go faster in 2024

Johannes Mosehla became the oldest Comrades Marathon finisher on Sunday at 81 — and he plans to keep breaking that record in the future.
Sport
2 weeks ago

'Records are meant to be broken': Frith congratulates Gerda on Down mark

Frith van der Merwe breathed a sigh of relief at hearing the news that Gerda Steyn had broken her 34-year-old Comrades Marathon mark on Sunday ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Dijana expects tough test as he defends Comrades title

Comrades Marathon 2022 champion Tete Dijana says he is ready to defend his title on Sunday as there will be a target on his back to dethrone him.
Sport
2 weeks ago

