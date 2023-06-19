×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Magcaba to finally stage Dlomo versus Lebogo showdown

‘If it’s yours it will come back, and if it doesn't it was never yours’

19 June 2023 - 08:22

Nominee for BSA’s 2023 most inspiring promoter of the year award, Nomvelo Magcaba, is excited that she will finally stage the SA junior welterweight match between two kings – reigning champion Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo and mandatory challenger Marcus “King Labamba” Lebogo.

“If it’s yours it will come back, and if it doesn’t it was never yours,” said Magcaba who initiated this fight back in 2021...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict
SA president Cyril Ramaphosa meets Russian leader Vladimir Putin