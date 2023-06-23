×

Boxing

Nontshinga warned to tread carefully against Filipino

Suganob has no power but he can box, says Sidinile

23 June 2023 - 09:03
Sive Nontshinga throws a punch at Christian Araneta of the Philippines in a previous fight in Gqeberha, in April 2021. File photo.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

It is very easy to win a boxing title, but it is twice as difficult to defend it because the pressure is all on you, says boxing fundi Andile Sidinile.

The former promoter and board member of Boxing SA was referring to Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga who will put the IBF junior flyweight world title on line for the first time on July 2 at East London’s ICC against mandatory challenger Regie Suganob of the Philippines.

Nontshinga, 24, won that title after defeating Hector Flores in Mexico on points last September.

“Everyone wants to fight you and they plan for you,” he said yesterday. Sidinile, however, tipped the champion to retain his belt against the 25-year-old foe. In terms of fight records, they are evenly matched and both undefeated.

Nontshinga has nine knockouts in 11 wins while Suganob has 13 wins.

“Sivenathi is supposed to beat Suganob,” said Sidinile without mincing his words.

“Suganob has no power to scare off Sivenathi, he’s just a good fighter.

“Sivenathi must approach the fight very cautiously and not go for a kill because if he goes for a kill Suganob will outbox him. Sivenathi needs to be cool and then later on start working on power punches.

“Sivenathi got a big punch but it will help him not to use it early in this fight,” he said, adding that his weaknesses were that he liked to get into a brawl.

Sidinile warned that Nontshinga does not need to fight to the crowd.

“He can take a good punch and he proved that many times. I don’t see him lose this fight except if he starts to do crazy stuff and that includes trying to please the crowd,” he said.

“We will see on July 2 if his fight against Hector Flores did not take its toll on him because it was very brutal.”

Rumble Africa Promotions will stage this fight which headline the international tournament.

Also on card will be IBF Inter-continental junior flyweight champion Nhlanhla Tyirha, SA bantamweight holder Ronald Malindi, SA mini flyweight champion Bangile Nyangani, national super middleweight champion Asemahle Wellem and Lerato Dlamini.

Special title defence for Nontshinga

Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga paid tribute to Rumble Africa Promotions (Rap) and trainer/manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan for making it ...
Sport
1 day ago

Busakwe vows to do his all to protect his 'meal ticket'

Like a hen protecting her chicks against a predator, Khaya Busakwe has warned that there will be a flailing of leather-encased gloves tomorrow night ...
Sport
1 day ago

No challengers yet for Mchunu, Mbenge's titles

National boxing champions Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu and Thulani "Evolution" Mbenge have not lost flavour, explained their trainer Sean Smith when ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bopape nomination for boxer of the year makes Alex proud

Alexandra township – like many densely populated black settlements in SA – has its own challenges including crime and squalor. But those ...
Sport
3 days ago

