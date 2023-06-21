No challengers yet for Mchunu, Mbenge's titles

National boxing champions Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu and Thulani "Evolution" Mbenge have not lost flavour, explained their trainer Sean Smith when asked if his charges had quietly vacated their titles.
Smith said the reason behind them not defending their cruiserweight and welterweight titles is because no contender in their respective weight divisions has put a challenge.
"This is what happens to any champion when they don't have a promoter dedicated to them," said Smith yesterday. "These guys want to defend their titles but they can't go out there and challenge contenders; it works vice-versa."
The cruiserweight division has three contenders: Akani Phuzi, Thomas Oosthuizen and Lebo Mashitoa, while there are six contenders for Mbenge's title in the welterweight class. They are Jabulani Makhense, Mziwoxolo Ndwayana, Wasin Chellar, Lybon Ntshani, Emile Britz and Flint Mdletshe.
The reason could be that they – like many contenders in other weight divisions – are also no longer interested in the South African title.
They say there is nothing credible about it and Boxing SA is also not doing anything to make it attractive to win a national boxing title. They want benefits which will make them feel appreciated as national champions.
BSA also cannot just strip Mchunu and Mbenge because they have not defended for over two years. It must instead invite promoters to bid for the rights to stage their title defences.
Once that process has happened and maybe Mchunu or Mbenge has issues like unhappiness with purse money, BSA can then instruct that champion to defend for free behind closed doors in a gym chosen by the regulator.
If the champion fails to do that, then BSA can strip off that champion his belt because it would have at least tried to help make sure that the champion is given the deserved right to defend their titles inside a boxing ring even if it is in a gym.
BSA board member and spokesperson Azwitamisi Nthangeni could not give clarity on the plans to assist inactive national champions when approached yesterday. He promised to do so after speaking to acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole but failed to live up to his promise until Sowetan went on print.
