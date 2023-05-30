Maritzburg fancied to keep PSL place

Maritzburg United are the unofficial favourites to win the promotion playoff mini-league but Casric and Cape Town Spurs are determined to make things difficult for them.
On Sunday during the opening game between Casric Stars and Cape Town Spurs at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, Maritzburg coach Fadlu Davids was in the stands as he witnessed Spurs win 1-0 courtesy of an Ashely Cupido goal.
The Team of Choice will kickstart their bid to retain their Premiership status tomorrow when they take on Casric at the Harry Gwala Stadium (7.30pm). Casric mentor Bucs Mthombeni, after their loss in the first game, is masterminding an upset against the Premiership outfit.
“There’re still three games to go, we can’t drop our heads. We have started badly, so we must go to Maritzburg and rectify this by all means,” Mthombeni told SuperSport TV.
“We have to work on the crosses, defensively and stay more patient, play with combinations. We have put ourselves on the back foot, but we are not going to drop our heads, we will go back and speak to the players,” he said.
Spurs mentor Shaun Bartlett will face Davids on Saturday at home at the Athlone Stadium (3pm). The former Bafana Bafana striker already has one eye on the game and is planning on using his team’s tactical versatility to shock Maritzburg.
“It’s a massive one against a PSL team, you know Maritzburg United is a very attacking team, so we have our work cut out, we’ll prepare in the right way,” Bartlett said.
“We can be a little bit unpredictable, we can go long or we can play football and I think that’s the most important thing with this squad, we have got variation and options and I think that can go a long way,” he said.
Promotion Playoff fixtures:
Tomorrow: Maritzburg United v Casric Stars, Harry Gwala Stadium, 7.30pm
Saturday: Cape Town Spurs v Maritzburg United, Athlone Stadium, 3pm
June 7: Cape Town Spurs v Casric Stars, Athlone Stadium, 3pm
June 10: Casric Stars v Maritzburg United, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, 3pm
June 14: Maritzburg United v Cape Town Spurs, Harry Gwala Stadium, 7.30pm
