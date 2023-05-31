×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Dzvukamanja crosses his fingers for a new Bucs deal

Contract of on-form cup final scorer expires next month

31 May 2023 - 07:29
Neville Khoza Journalist
Terrence Dzvukamanja during the Orlando Pirates media open day at Rand Stadium on May 11, 2023 in Johannesburg.
Terrence Dzvukamanja during the Orlando Pirates media open day at Rand Stadium on May 11, 2023 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

With his contract ending next month, Orlando Pirates striker Terrence Dzvukamanja wants to stay on at the club for another season.

During the first half of the recently concluded season, Dzvukamanjas future with the Buccaneers looked in doubt as he struggled for game time and loss of form and had featured just once in 15 matches.

The Zimbabwean international was also understood to be on his way to SuperSport United, but he managed to change his fortunes around at the turn of the year.

In the second round of the season, the 29-year-old managed to score eight goals in 18 matches, including Saturdays winning goal against Sekhukhune United that gave Bucs the Nedbank Cup, which they won 2-1.

I dont know. I cant put anything in if they come [and give me a contract I will be happy], but hence Im saying that you can speak with my agent (Mike Makaab). He is the one who will say this is whats on the table, Dzvukamanja explained to the media.

If there is something good or not, I will take it from there. Obviously, [I want to stay] every player wants to play for this team and there is the CAF Champions League also and everyone wishes to play for this team.

Asked if rumours about him joining SuperSport in January were true, the striker said he was not aware and added he is happy to have won two cups with the Buccaneers.

I was just hearing the rumours... I was not aware that anything was happening because the club didnt tell me or my agent that something was happening.

Its a big achievement for me, I wont lie because everyone wants to win. We won two cups in one season and finished in the second position.

For me, it's a great achievement and Im very happy about it. I dont even know how to express how I feel, but Im very happy to score that goal and make the Orlando Pirates family happy.

Makaab could not be reached for a comment yesterday as he was in the meeting.

‘I have a clause’: Mosimane says contract keeps him at Al-Ahli Saudi

Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane says he has a clause in his contract that will keep him at the club, appearing to challenge the notion he is set ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Increasing PSL teams out of Safa's league

Safa chief executive Lydia Monyepao says the football mother body would like to see the number of professional teams in the country increase so the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Maritzburg fancied to keep PSL place

Maritzburg United are the unofficial favourites to win the promotion playoff mini-league but Casric and Cape Town Spurs are determined to make things ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mailula toasts to successful first season with senior team

After an impressive breakthrough season with Mamelodi Sundowns, striker Cassius Mailula aims to remain grounded in order to achieve more in the new ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death
Maimane lays culpable homicide charge against ministers after death of ...