After an impressive breakthrough season with Mamelodi Sundowns, striker Cassius Mailula aims to remain grounded in order to achieve more in the new campaign.
Since he was promoted from the Sundowns reserves, Mailula has been outstanding, contributing 15 goals across all competitions and creating four assists from 31 matches.
He capped off his impressive season when he walked away with the DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season during the Premier Soccer League awards on Sunday.
Speaking at an event hosted by Sundowns sponsors Hyundai on Friday, Mailula promised he would not let fame get into his head.
"For me, it is to ask for help if I feel like I'm getting out of the way, to talk to my coach and my teammates," Mailula told the media.
"Also trying to maintain my hard work because I don't think if I stop working hard and doing extra work like I have been doing, I was actually going to have a great season like I had."
The 21-year-old, who is also part of the Bafana Bafana's preliminary squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco at FNB Stadium on June 17, also highlighted lessons he learned this season with Sundowns.
"It has been a breakthrough season for me and not something that I actually expected," he said.
"But I think with the sacrifices I made and the hard work I put behind the scenes, it actually worked out and it helped me. I don't think as a young player you can come and play for a big team and provide goals and assists.
"It has been a great season and a pleasure to have a technical team like ours because they always tell me that it doesn't mean when you are young you can come here and be shy and think you will play, you have to work hard for it."
Mailula toasts to successful first season with senior team
PSL's young player of the year vows to remain grounded
Image: Ashley Vlotman
