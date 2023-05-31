While Grant Margeman is not sure if he will remain at SuperSport United or return to Mamelodi Sundowns next season, he feels he has done enough to be recalled and fight for his place at the star-studded Brazilians team.
Margeman was on loan at SuperSport from Sundowns during the recently concluded season and he is patiently waiting for Masandawana coach Rulani Mokwena to assess him.
The midfielder from Cape Town was influential for Gavin Hunt's side as they finished third in the DStv Premiership, featuring 26 times, scoring two goals and creating three.
"I found joy again in my football at this club and I'm really grateful for the opportunity they gave me, but now it is obviously between the two clubs, Sundowns and SuperSport," Margeman said.
"I'm awaiting coach Rulani's assessment of my loan spell and also [to hear] what he thinks.
"It was all about challenging myself this season and we will have to see what the coach says first, but I'm always willing to go back to Sundowns. I had a fantastic season, so we will see when the new season starts."
With SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews saying they will try to exercise their option and keep Margeman at the club for another season, the 24-year-old says he wouldn't mind staying on if he is in coach Hunt's plans.
"I think I still have two or three years left at Sundowns and it is difficult for clubs to buy a player when he has so many years left at his parent club," he said.
"But with how the two clubs have been doing business in the past and also last season, it depends on SuperSport if coach Gavin Hunt sees me in his plans or not or coach Rulani.
"The plan was to make sure I give my best at SuperSport and see out the season and how well I can do for the club.
"I'm just thankful for the season that SuperSport gave me and the work that I've put in, now in the off-season, we will see what will happen."
Margeman keen to return to Sundowns after 'fantastic' term at SuperSport
Midfielder waiting on Rulani's decision on his future
Image: Lefty Shivambu
