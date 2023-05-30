Orlando Pirates mentor Jose Riveiro has congratulated his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena for his Coach of the Season success, implying he likes the competition between them and also SuperSport United's Gavin Hunt.
Riveiro and Hunt were nominated alongside Mokwena in the Coach of the Season category at PSL's annual year-end awards, held virtually on Sunday. In what was his maiden season in SA, Riveiro managed to help Pirates win the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup, while they ended as the league's runners-up. Mokwena helped Sundowns retain their league title, breaking a number of records in the process.
"Congratulations to the winner Rulani, and even to Gavin for the fantastic season they had. Hopefully, next season we can continue competing against each other in the right way and put on a show for the people,'' Riveiro said at an event where Pirates paraded their trophies at the headquarters of their sponsor, Vodacom, in Midrand yesterday.
The Pirates coach suggested that being nominated alone was enough for him, lauding the work of his team and the technical panel he works with at the Soweto club.
"The individual awards are part of this [football]. It'll never change but if I am nominated as a coach, it's because my team and my technical team are doing a fantastic job and I get the benefit of that, my name is there. It's an honour to see my name there in my first season at the club, I really appreciate the people who decided to nominate me,'' Riveiro stated.
Pirates already boast a star-studded squad, but Riveiro confirmed they are working very hard to improve the squad. "We have our strategies to improve the team. We are not only aiming to improve it for the Champions League but we want to be more competitive all-round.''
Riveiro salutes Rulani, appreciates competition between them
Coach credits technical team, players for impressive season
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Orlando Pirates mentor Jose Riveiro has congratulated his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena for his Coach of the Season success, implying he likes the competition between them and also SuperSport United's Gavin Hunt.
Riveiro and Hunt were nominated alongside Mokwena in the Coach of the Season category at PSL's annual year-end awards, held virtually on Sunday. In what was his maiden season in SA, Riveiro managed to help Pirates win the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup, while they ended as the league's runners-up. Mokwena helped Sundowns retain their league title, breaking a number of records in the process.
"Congratulations to the winner Rulani, and even to Gavin for the fantastic season they had. Hopefully, next season we can continue competing against each other in the right way and put on a show for the people,'' Riveiro said at an event where Pirates paraded their trophies at the headquarters of their sponsor, Vodacom, in Midrand yesterday.
The Pirates coach suggested that being nominated alone was enough for him, lauding the work of his team and the technical panel he works with at the Soweto club.
"The individual awards are part of this [football]. It'll never change but if I am nominated as a coach, it's because my team and my technical team are doing a fantastic job and I get the benefit of that, my name is there. It's an honour to see my name there in my first season at the club, I really appreciate the people who decided to nominate me,'' Riveiro stated.
Pirates already boast a star-studded squad, but Riveiro confirmed they are working very hard to improve the squad. "We have our strategies to improve the team. We are not only aiming to improve it for the Champions League but we want to be more competitive all-round.''
Winning award the cherry on top for Mokoena
Saleng told to take top player snub on the chin
Pirates must ‘look for opportunities’: Riveiro on transfer window plans
Madida looks back on a glorious soccer career
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos