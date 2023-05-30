×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Winning award the cherry on top for Mokoena

‘Winning awards is just the cherry on top’

30 May 2023 - 08:56
Neville Khoza Journalist
Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Hilal at Loftus Stadium on February 11, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Hilal at Loftus Stadium on February 11, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena has credited the hard work he put in this season after he walked away with the footballer of the year award during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) virtual ceremony on Sunday.

Mokoena beat his teammates Ronwen Williams and Orlando Pirates’ Monnapule Saleng to the coveted award, which came with a R250,000 cheque.

The award, decided by PSL coaches, is judged on performance in the league and two cup competitions, the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

“I would like to thank everyone at the club, the supporters, the players, the technical team, the Motsepe family, my family, everyone involved and the coaches that voted for me. I’m very happy to win the award,” Mokwena told Sowetan via the club media channels yesterday.

“I’m very excited. I don’t know what to say, just words of gratitude. Ronwen Williams had a brilliant season with 18 clean sheets and conceded 10. I think he also deserved the award.

“Saleng also had an excellent season. I voted for him for the player’s player of the season because he had a wonderful campaign.”

Mokoena also shared the secret that made the campaign successful and what coach Rulani Mokwena told him at the beginning of the season.

“I can say a lot about coach Rulani. What I learned this season is that he told me I must have a quiet game in the sense that people must not talk about me after the match,” he said.

“If people talk about me after the game, then I did the wrong things because what I must do is to do the dirty job for the team to protect the defence so we can concede fewer goals.

“I was playing as a deep playmaker, so I did a lot of work with coach Rulani and every player he has worked with has improved and I’m one of them and looking forward to the next season.

“Every season I have targets that are not individual awards. I just aim to win trophies for the team, then winning awards is just the cherry on top. I always want to see my teammates shining and I’m always behind them.”

Saleng told to take top player snub on the chin

Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela has told his star teammate Monnapule Saleng to take his PSL
Sport
5 hours ago

Pirates must ‘look for opportunities’: Riveiro on transfer window plans

Orlando Pirates are sure to make changes to their squad in the transfer window and are duty-bound to seek out strong signings for the 2023-24 season, ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Madida looks back on a glorious soccer career

After scoring 34 goals in the 1991/92 season during his tenure as a striker at  Kaizer Chiefs, Fani Madida says he has  been the star of the show ...
Sport
1 day ago

Truter proud of Babina Noko, predicts bright future

Despite losing the Nedbank Cup final to Orlando Pirates on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter was proud of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death
Maimane lays culpable homicide charge against ministers after death of ...