Soccer

Sundowns lead PSL's biggest earners with R43m from 2022/23

Relegated Marumo placed third after raking in over R15m

31 May 2023 - 08:00
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrates winning DStv Premiership during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on May 16, 2023 in Pretoria.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Despite being relegated, Marumo Gallants have still managed to make more profit from competitions than some of the league's big guns such as Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United, among others, thanks to their CAF Confederation Cup exploits.

Conversely, Maritzburg United, Richards Bay, Chippa United and Golden Arrows are the only teams who couldn't reach the R1m mark in total earnings through competitions. Here is how much each team earned from the just concluded campaign:

Mamelodi Sundowns

MTN8: R800,000 (semifinals)

League: R15m (champions)

Nedbank: R400,000 (quarterfinals) 

Champs League: R23m (semifinals)

Q-innovation: R1,5m x 3 =R4,5m (they bagged 3 Q-innovations)

Total=R43,700,000

Orlando Pirates celebrates during the 2023 Nedbank Cup Final match between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United FC on 27 May 2023 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates

MTN8: R8m (champions)

League: R7,5m (runners-up)

Nedbank: R7m (champs)

Q-innovation: R1,5 (won one Q-innovation)

Total=R24m

Marumo Gallants defender Mpho Mvelase during the CAF Confederation Cup 2022/23 match between Pyramids and Marumo Gallants held at 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on 23 April 2023.
Image: Weam Mostafa\BackpagePix

Marumo Gallants

League: R440,000 (16th, relegated)

Nedbank: R200,000 (last 16)

Confed Cup: R14,5m (semifinals)

Total=R15,140, 000

Stan Matthews during the SuperSport United FC announcement press briefing at SuperSport Studios on May 04, 2023 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lee Warren

SuperSport United

MTN8: R800,000 (first round)

League: R3,75m (third)

Nedbank: R100,000 (first round)

Total=R3,975,000

Kaizer Chiefs celebrate scoring during the Nedbank Cup quarter final match between Royal AM and Kaizer Chiefs at Chatsworth Stadium on April 16, 2023 in Durban.
Image: Darren Stewart

Kaizer Chiefs

MTN8: R800,000 (semifinals)

League: R1,8m (fifth)

Nedbank: R1m (semifinal)

Total= R3,600,000

Sekhukhune United

League: R1,32m (seventh)

Nedbank: 2,5m (final)

Total= R3,532,000

Cape Town City FC coach Eric Tinkler during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on April 04, 2023 in Pretoria.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Cape Town City

MTN8: R800,000 (first round)

League: R2,5m (fourth)

Nedbank: 100,000  (first round)

Total=R3,400,000

Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC during the 2023 Nedbank Cup semifinal between Stellenbosch FC and Sekhukhune United at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on 7 May 2023.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch

MTN8: 800,000 (first round)

League: R1,56m (sixth)

Nedbank: R1m (semifinals)

Total=R2,856,000

Shauwn Mkhize during the DStv Premiership match between Royal AM and Orlando Pirates at Chatsworth Stadium on May 27, 2022 in Chatsworth.
Image: Darren Stewart

Royal AM

MTN8: R800,000 (first round)

League: R750,000 (11th)

Nedbank: R200,000 (last 16)

Total=R1,750,000

Riaan Hanamub of AmaZulu FC during the DStv Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and AmaZulu FC at DHL Stadium on April 09, 2023 in Cape Town.
Image: Grant Pitcher

AmaZulu

MTN8:  R800,000 (lost the final, the winner takes all)

League:  R690,000 (12th)

Nedbank: R100,000 ( first round)

Total= R1,590,000

Swallows FC coach Musa Nyatama.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Swallows

League: R1,2m (eighth)

Nedbank: R100, 000 (first round)

Total= R1,100,002

Sead Ramovic of TS Galaxy FC.
Image: Dirk Kotze/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy

League: R825,000 (10th)

Nedbank: R 200,000 (last 16)

Total=R1,025,000

Sicelokuhle Hlathswayo of Golden Arrows and Siphesihle Mkhize of Chippa United during the DStv Premiership match between Chippa United and Golden Arrows at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Gqeberha.
Image: Richard Huggard

Golden Arrows

League: R885,000 (ninth)

Nedbank: R100,000 (first round)

Total= R985,000

Thabiso Lebitso of Chippa United during the DStv Premiership match between Chippa United and Swallows FC at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on February 26, 2023 in Gqeberha, South Africa.
Image: Richard Huggard

Chippa United

League: R565, 000 (14th)

Nedbank: R400, 000 (quarterfinals) 

Total=R965,000

Richards Bay co-coach Vasili Manousakis during the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on February 07, 2023 in Pretoria.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Richards Bay

League: R620,000 (13th)

Nedbank: R100,000 (first round)

Total= R720,000

Maritzburg United chairman Farouk Kadodia.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Maritzburg United

League: R495,000 (15th)

Nedbank: R100,000 (first round)

Total= R595,000

