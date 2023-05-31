Despite being relegated, Marumo Gallants have still managed to make more profit from competitions than some of the league's big guns such as Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United, among others, thanks to their CAF Confederation Cup exploits.
Conversely, Maritzburg United, Richards Bay, Chippa United and Golden Arrows are the only teams who couldn't reach the R1m mark in total earnings through competitions. Here is how much each team earned from the just concluded campaign:
Mamelodi Sundowns
MTN8: R800,000 (semifinals)
League: R15m (champions)
Nedbank: R400,000 (quarterfinals)
Champs League: R23m (semifinals)
Q-innovation: R1,5m x 3 =R4,5m (they bagged 3 Q-innovations)
Total=R43,700,000
Sundowns lead PSL's biggest earners with R43m from 2022/23
Relegated Marumo placed third after raking in over R15m
Orlando Pirates
MTN8: R8m (champions)
League: R7,5m (runners-up)
Nedbank: R7m (champs)
Q-innovation: R1,5 (won one Q-innovation)
Total=R24m
Marumo Gallants
League: R440,000 (16th, relegated)
Nedbank: R200,000 (last 16)
Confed Cup: R14,5m (semifinals)
Total=R15,140, 000
SuperSport United
MTN8: R800,000 (first round)
League: R3,75m (third)
Nedbank: R100,000 (first round)
Total=R3,975,000
Kaizer Chiefs
MTN8: R800,000 (semifinals)
League: R1,8m (fifth)
Nedbank: R1m (semifinal)
Total= R3,600,000
Sekhukhune United
League: R1,32m (seventh)
Nedbank: 2,5m (final)
Total= R3,532,000
Cape Town City
MTN8: R800,000 (first round)
League: R2,5m (fourth)
Nedbank: 100,000 (first round)
Total=R3,400,000
Stellenbosch
MTN8: 800,000 (first round)
League: R1,56m (sixth)
Nedbank: R1m (semifinals)
Total=R2,856,000
Royal AM
MTN8: R800,000 (first round)
League: R750,000 (11th)
Nedbank: R200,000 (last 16)
Total=R1,750,000
AmaZulu
MTN8: R800,000 (lost the final, the winner takes all)
League: R690,000 (12th)
Nedbank: R100,000 ( first round)
Total= R1,590,000
Swallows
League: R1,2m (eighth)
Nedbank: R100, 000 (first round)
Total= R1,100,002
TS Galaxy
League: R825,000 (10th)
Nedbank: R 200,000 (last 16)
Total=R1,025,000
Golden Arrows
League: R885,000 (ninth)
Nedbank: R100,000 (first round)
Total= R985,000
Chippa United
League: R565, 000 (14th)
Nedbank: R400, 000 (quarterfinals)
Total=R965,000
Richards Bay
League: R620,000 (13th)
Nedbank: R100,000 (first round)
Total= R720,000
Maritzburg United
League: R495,000 (15th)
Nedbank: R100,000 (first round)
Total= R595,000
