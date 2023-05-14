Lerena beats Merhy to earn right to challenge champion Luasz Rozanski for WBC bridgerweight world title

And the announcement of the result was met with loud cheers in the packed arena, the outcome satisfying though the discerning Lerena fans knew their star was nowhere near his best on the night.
Kevin Lerena did just enough to shade a cagey, cautious and calculated clash against Ryad Merhy on Saturday night to earn the right to challenge Polish champion Luasz Rozanski for the WBC bridgerweight world title.
The popular South African southpaw earned a unanimous points victory over the Ivory Coast–born Belgian to take home the famous green belt — the WBC bridgerweight silver title.
The judges scored the fight 11-8-110; 115-113; 116-112 as Lerena returned to winning ways after his defeat in the heavyweights by Daniel Dubois in December.
It was not a classic fight that had been expected given the two boxers’ punching power and impressive knockout pedigree, the two pugilists clearly respectful of each other.
Expectedly though, Lerena started on the offensive and fought on the front foot throughout, even though he took time to warm up and even then he did not let his punches loose enough.
Lerena evenly matched against Ivorian
The fight came alive a little in the fourth round as Merhy threw some good punches to which Lerena responded with his own.
The South African was ahead on one judge’s scorecard (37-39) after four rounds while the other two had it even at 38-38.
The bout continued in a similar fashion for the second third, with Lerena doing the chasing without really threatening Merhy who seemed content to wait to catch his adversary with counter punches.
Lerena was ahead on two judges’ score cards after eight rounds, 79-73 and 78-74 with one judge seeing the fight even at 76 all.
But then in the ninth, the man they call “Two Guns” went on a serious offensive and had Merhy in trouble with the referee even slipping while the two trainers rushed towards each other and had a verbal exchange at the end of the round.
Now somewhat assured of victory, Lerena cruised in the final three rounds and when Merhy tried to make a fight of it late in the final round the former IBO cruiserweight champion gave as good as he got to the delight of his crowd.
