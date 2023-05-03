Birds avoid automatic relegation but Nyatama wants more

Swallows have avoided automatic relegation from the DStv Premiership via their May Day 2-1 victory against Kaizer Chiefs.
Mathematically, the Birds can still be relegated if they end up finishing 15th and losing out in the promotion/relegation playoffs. To avoid that, Musa Nyatama is eyeing a victory in their remaining two matches to guarantee their safety in the premiership.
Swallows win at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Monday, their second in a row, moved them into the top eight with 34 points. This is eight points ahead of 15th placed Chippa United, who have 26 points and three games in hand. This means Chippa can overhaul the Birds if they win all their last three matches with the latter losing their last two games
Gregory Damons and Bongani Sam netted for Swallows in the first half, while Christian Saile scored for Amakhosi.
“The win means a lot knowing the situation down there. It was very difficult for us,” Nyatama told the media after the match.
“We came here knowing that we are playing a very good side, even a point would have been good for us, [but] three points is a bonus.
“But not so much of a relief because there are still two more games to play and I think we need one win to be guaranteed safety and we will take it one game at a time.”
Swallows beat Maritzburg United last Thursday and Nyatama explained how he managed to get it right now in their last two matches.
“We’ve incredible players, it was just unfortunate as previously we were not getting results. We’ve tried to motivate them and boost their confidence,” he said.
“You can see how they play. We don’t keep much of the ball, but you can see how they are fighting for each other.”
Swallows remaining matches are against Royal AM on May 13 away and Marumo Gallants on May 20 at home.
PSL fixtures
Today: Pirates v Royal, Orlando (3pm); Sekhukhune v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba (5.15pm); Maritzburg v Gallants, Harry Gwala (5.15pm); CPT v Arrows, Cape Town (7.30pm); AmaZulu v Sundowns, Princess Magogo (7.30pm); Bay v Chippa, Chatsworth (7.30pm).
Nedbank Cup semifinal
Saturday: Chiefs v Pirates, FNB (3pm).
Sunday: Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Danie Craven (6pm)
Birds avoid automatic relegation but Nyatama wants more
One more win will seal our safety, says the coach
Image: Lefty Shivambu
PSL fixtures
Today: Pirates v Royal, Orlando (3pm); Sekhukhune v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba (5.15pm); Maritzburg v Gallants, Harry Gwala (5.15pm); CPT v Arrows, Cape Town (7.30pm); AmaZulu v Sundowns, Princess Magogo (7.30pm); Bay v Chippa, Chatsworth (7.30pm).
Nedbank Cup semifinal
Saturday: Chiefs v Pirates, FNB (3pm).
Sunday: Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Danie Craven (6pm)
