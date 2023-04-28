Tenth Wings for Life race special to Mkhize

Wheelchair runner Sandile Mkhize is aiming to reach the 10km mark in this year’s edition of the Wings for Life race on May 7.
The Wings for Life race is aimed at helping with spinal cord injury research, the entry fees go towards the research. The race will take place at the same time around the world, in SA, Roodepoort and Cape Town will be App Run areas. Those who can run do it for those who are disabled. The race also features a prominent number of wheelchair athletes.
Mkhize, who will be on the starting field, was involved in a paralysing car accident ten years ago and is looking forward to the race as it holds special significance to him.
“This year is special, this is the 10th anniversary of the Wings for Life run and coincidently it happens to be the 10th anniversary of my accident. Personally, it feels like the stars are aligning for this particular event. It solidifies that I was meant to be involved with this race.
“The decade milestone is a symbol of longevity and life. If you had asked me a couple of months into my accident if I would have lived this long, I didn’t think I would. I didn’t see myself having a future or living this long. The entire day for me will be a way of celebrating life,” Mkhize told Sowetan.
After the accident that left him wheelchair-bound, Mkhize went through a depressive phase as life drastically changed for him. Ten years on, he is full of life, and for him to get to that point, adopting a healthy lifestyle helped him overcome depression.
“It’s a constant battle of accepting things as they are, and self-awareness has assisted me in being okay. Unfortunately, we have many unhealthy coping mechanisms when it comes to dealing with depression and mental health in general.
“My good habits include not only taking care of myself but eating well. And as somebody with limited mobility, being active and going to the gym has taken me off medication. I don’t take antidepressants anymore simply because I go to the gym,” he said.
Tenth Wings for Life race special to Mkhize
‘It feels like the stars are aligning for this particular event’
Image: Supplied
