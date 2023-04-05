×

Boxing

Wainstein, Nathan dust cobwebs off Lamati’s gloves

Former IBO featherweight champ to face Ball in Ireland

05 April 2023 - 08:56
Ludumo Lamati, left. trainer Colin Nathan and promoter Larry Wainstein during a media briefing on Tuesday.
Image: Hayden Jones

Finally, the stagnated boxing career of super-talented former IBO featherweight champ Ludumo Lamati takes shape and the charismatic fighter from Mdantsane, who is nicknamed “9mm”, can now shoot for the stars.

This resulted from the coming together of two astute businessmen – boxing promoter Larry Wainstein and successful trainer/manager Colin Nathan.

They have successfully negotiated with the hierarchy of the WBC to give Lamati the platform to showcase his appreciative skills on the international platform. Lamati will challenge WBC silver featherweight holder Nick Ball in Belfast, Ireland, on May 27.  

Their clash will deputise for the IBF junior featherweight championship between holder Michael Conlan and challenger Luis Alberto Lopez.

The equally competent Ball from Liverpool will be vying for the third defence of the belt he won last year. Both are yet to taste defeat.

Lamati has 21 wins and a draw, while Ball is undefeated after 17 outings. Ball is rated No 6 by the WBC, while Lamati is yet to be rated in that weight class due to the fact that he has just moved up to it from the junior featherweights class.

There has been serious concerns over Lamati’s career. Winning the IBO belt in 2021 was perceived as key to stardom. But that title, instead, brought more misery than joy to Lamati.

He parted ways with Golden Gloves, which had organised the IBO fight. Lamati  later vacated that belt, avoiding being stripped because he had not defended within the stipulated period after winning it.

Luckily, Wainstein, who had always had Lamati’s back as someone supporting him financially – kept him active with two fights.

Wainstein roped in Nathan, whose No Doubt Management has ties with A-listers in the promotion of boxing.

“When Larry approached me I made a promise to do my best for Lamati and I even told Lamati to give me time with the assurance that he will not regret doing so,” said Nathan yesterday in a media briefing at Booysens Gym.

He is responsible for the career of SA’s only legitimate world champ – IBF junior flyweight holder Sivenathi “Special” Nontshinga.

Lamati – who was smiling from ear-to-ear like a child in a lollipop shop – said: “I now believe in the saying that good things come to those who wait.”

