Mayambela aims to leave a mark as coach

Mark Mayambela is developing into a new character as a coach in the DStv Diski Challenge with Cape Town City.
Mayambela, a modern-day cult hero of SA football whose his long-legged stepovers had fans on the edge of their seats and opponents on the floor during his playing days, is now transitioning into a shrewd coach at the helm of the Citizens’ reserves side.
In his heyday the former Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates winger was aggressive in his play, bulldozing his markers with his huge frame. He was never afraid to take the game to the opposition, was flamboyant too and a bit expansive.
Mayambela is now searching for himself outside of the player he was. “I want to build myself as a coach, different from the player that I was,” he said.
“Of course, people will always associate me with how I played football or the player that I was, but also I must establish myself as a coach; be humble enough to learn, to seek assistance and be patient. I’m honestly comfortable, happy and proud of myself and what I have achieved so far in coaching.”
Mayambela recently announced the completion of his Uefa B licence and has enrolled for his A licence next year. The transition to coaching has been seamless, he’s developing himself in the Diski Challenge with the City reserves, who are second on the log with 54 points.
“I would say it [the transition] has been smooth so far. I’m in a good environment, surrounded by good people and I’m coaching good players,” he said.
“Of course, the transition is always tricky, but the nice thing is I have created a pathway for myself. I did plan this transition..., hence I’m empowering myself and doing coaching courses because it’s part of my pathway.
"Coaching in the development is part of my pathway. I could have easily gone to be an assistant coach at a PSL or NFD club, use my playing profile... but I took a different route; I wanted to start from scratch,” Mayambela concluded.
DDC Results:
Stellenbosch 5, Kaizer Chiefs 2; Orlando Pirates 0 , Swallows 1; Sekhukhune United 0, TS Galaxy 2; Cape Town City 0, Maritzburg United 1; Mamelodi Sundowns 2, AmaZulu 0; Chippa United 0, Golden Arrows 2; Royal AM 2, SuperSport United 4; Marumo Gallants 2, Richards Bay 2.
Mayambela aims to leave a mark as coach
Ex-Pirates star holds Uefa B licence
Image: Grant Pitcher
Mark Mayambela is developing into a new character as a coach in the DStv Diski Challenge with Cape Town City.
Mayambela, a modern-day cult hero of SA football whose his long-legged stepovers had fans on the edge of their seats and opponents on the floor during his playing days, is now transitioning into a shrewd coach at the helm of the Citizens’ reserves side.
In his heyday the former Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates winger was aggressive in his play, bulldozing his markers with his huge frame. He was never afraid to take the game to the opposition, was flamboyant too and a bit expansive.
Mayambela is now searching for himself outside of the player he was. “I want to build myself as a coach, different from the player that I was,” he said.
“Of course, people will always associate me with how I played football or the player that I was, but also I must establish myself as a coach; be humble enough to learn, to seek assistance and be patient. I’m honestly comfortable, happy and proud of myself and what I have achieved so far in coaching.”
Mayambela recently announced the completion of his Uefa B licence and has enrolled for his A licence next year. The transition to coaching has been seamless, he’s developing himself in the Diski Challenge with the City reserves, who are second on the log with 54 points.
“I would say it [the transition] has been smooth so far. I’m in a good environment, surrounded by good people and I’m coaching good players,” he said.
“Of course, the transition is always tricky, but the nice thing is I have created a pathway for myself. I did plan this transition..., hence I’m empowering myself and doing coaching courses because it’s part of my pathway.
"Coaching in the development is part of my pathway. I could have easily gone to be an assistant coach at a PSL or NFD club, use my playing profile... but I took a different route; I wanted to start from scratch,” Mayambela concluded.
DDC Results:
Stellenbosch 5, Kaizer Chiefs 2; Orlando Pirates 0 , Swallows 1; Sekhukhune United 0, TS Galaxy 2; Cape Town City 0, Maritzburg United 1; Mamelodi Sundowns 2, AmaZulu 0; Chippa United 0, Golden Arrows 2; Royal AM 2, SuperSport United 4; Marumo Gallants 2, Richards Bay 2.
Coach Truter happy about Sekhukhune's mental fortitude
Da Gama shares wisdom about fighting off the axe
Hunt worried lengthy break may lead to loss of form
Kerr rues late penalty as Marumo return with a draw
Buthelezi confident Downs can go all the way in CAF
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos