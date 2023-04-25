×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Mayambela aims to leave a mark as coach

Ex-Pirates star holds Uefa B licence

25 April 2023 - 07:53
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Ex-Cape Town City player Mpho Makola with Diski Challenge coach Mark Mayambela.
Ex-Cape Town City player Mpho Makola with Diski Challenge coach Mark Mayambela.
Image: Grant Pitcher

Mark Mayambela is developing into a new character as a coach in the DStv Diski Challenge with Cape Town City. 

Mayambela, a modern-day cult hero of SA football whose his long-legged stepovers had fans on the edge of their seats and opponents on the floor during his playing days, is now transitioning into a shrewd coach at the helm of the Citizens’ reserves side.

In his heyday the former Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates winger was aggressive in his play, bulldozing his markers with his huge frame. He was never afraid to take the game to the opposition, was flamboyant too and a bit expansive.

Mayambela is now searching for himself outside of the player he was. “I want to build myself as a coach, different from the player that I was,” he said.

“Of course, people will always associate me with how I played football or the player that I was, but also I must establish myself as a coach; be humble enough to learn, to seek assistance and be patient. I’m honestly comfortable, happy and proud of myself and what I have achieved so far in coaching.”

Mayambela recently announced the completion of his Uefa B licence and has enrolled for his A licence next year. The transition to coaching has been seamless, he’s developing himself in the Diski Challenge with the City reserves, who are second on the log with 54 points.  

“I would say it [the transition] has been smooth so far. I’m in a good environment, surrounded by good people and I’m coaching good players,” he said.

“Of course, the transition is always tricky, but the nice thing is I have created a pathway for myself. I did plan this transition..., hence I’m empowering myself and doing coaching courses because it’s part of my pathway.  

"Coaching in the development is part of my pathway. I could have easily gone to be an assistant coach at a PSL or NFD club, use my playing profile... but I took a different route; I wanted to start from scratch,” Mayambela concluded. 

DDC Results:

Stellenbosch 5, Kaizer Chiefs 2; Orlando Pirates 0 , Swallows 1; Sekhukhune United 0, TS Galaxy 2; Cape Town City 0, Maritzburg United 1; Mamelodi Sundowns 2, AmaZulu 0; Chippa United 0, Golden Arrows 2; Royal AM 2, SuperSport United 4; Marumo Gallants 2, Richards Bay 2.

Coach Truter happy about Sekhukhune's mental fortitude

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has chalked up their recent resurgence to their mental strength, downplaying the greatness of completing a ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Da Gama shares wisdom about fighting off the axe

The Motsepe Championship may be the talk of town due to a three-way title race involving Cape Town Spurs, Casric Stars and Polokwane City. ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Hunt worried lengthy break may lead to loss of form

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is concerned that they won’t be active until May 2 when they face Stellenbosch, fearing they will lose momentum.
Sport
2 hours ago

Kerr rues late penalty as Marumo return with a draw

Despite having an advantage heading into the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal against Pyramids at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Buthelezi confident Downs can go all the way in CAF

With Mamelodi Sundowns having one foot in the CAF Champions League semifinal following their 4-1 victory over CR Belouizdad in the first leg, former ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi