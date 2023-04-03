Veteran boxing trainer not ready yet to quit the sport
Hlabane dedicates Busakwe’s national title victory to late Ledwaba
Esteemed veteran boxing trainer Norman “Hitachi” Hlabane has dedicated his success of guiding Khaya Busakwe to victory for the South African lightweight title to late multiple weight world champion Lehlohonolo “Hands of Stone” Ledwaba.
Busakwe won the national title from Lusanda Komanisi at Orient Theatre on Saturday night. He was discovered by Ledwaba, who also went through the tutelage of Hlabane towards the end of his illustrious career. which saw him exchange leather with Filipino legend Manny “The Pacman” Pacquiao...
