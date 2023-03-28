John "Section 29" Bopape did just what was predicted when he knocked out mandatory challenger Ayanda Mthembu in Ladysmith on Sunday afternoon in the first round of their SA middleweight title fight.
The hard-hitting champion's thunderous right hand has done grievous bodily harm to many of the boxers he has met inside the roped square ring – whether he won or lost those matches.
He used it to deform the face of Nkululeko Mhlongo in both their fights which include the brutal 11th round knockout when he dethroned Mhlongo as the national champion in April last year.
Snamiso Ntuli felt it in July in his failed bid to oust Bopape from holding the throne. Bopape knocked him out in the seventh round. Bopape has now successfully defended the title twice – both defences through knockouts.
"I felt sorry for Ayanda, but I am happy that he was okay," said the champion from Alexandra where his skills are polished by unsung veteran trainer Bushy Mabele.
Bopape is also happy about the performance put up by his two stablemates who came on as late replacements to fight in undercard bouts. Simpiwe Ntombela won his fight by stoppage and Simon Moeti drew his fight.
"I am very happy for them," said Bopape, who has welcomed challenges from any of the top 10-rated contenders. "I will be forever ready for any challenge," he said.
The fight on Sunday formed part of the tournament that was staged by promoter Nomfundo Malinga – the daughter of former two times WBC super middleweight champion Thulani "Sugarboy" Malinga.
Bopape ready for next challenge after knocking out Mthembu
Boxer wants to face top 10-rated fighters
Image: supplied
John "Section 29" Bopape did just what was predicted when he knocked out mandatory challenger Ayanda Mthembu in Ladysmith on Sunday afternoon in the first round of their SA middleweight title fight.
The hard-hitting champion's thunderous right hand has done grievous bodily harm to many of the boxers he has met inside the roped square ring – whether he won or lost those matches.
He used it to deform the face of Nkululeko Mhlongo in both their fights which include the brutal 11th round knockout when he dethroned Mhlongo as the national champion in April last year.
Snamiso Ntuli felt it in July in his failed bid to oust Bopape from holding the throne. Bopape knocked him out in the seventh round. Bopape has now successfully defended the title twice – both defences through knockouts.
"I felt sorry for Ayanda, but I am happy that he was okay," said the champion from Alexandra where his skills are polished by unsung veteran trainer Bushy Mabele.
Bopape is also happy about the performance put up by his two stablemates who came on as late replacements to fight in undercard bouts. Simpiwe Ntombela won his fight by stoppage and Simon Moeti drew his fight.
"I am very happy for them," said Bopape, who has welcomed challenges from any of the top 10-rated contenders. "I will be forever ready for any challenge," he said.
The fight on Sunday formed part of the tournament that was staged by promoter Nomfundo Malinga – the daughter of former two times WBC super middleweight champion Thulani "Sugarboy" Malinga.
WBF ignores the real issues says Sithole
Stranded trainer, fighter assisted by Gauteng promoters
It’s war, Mthembu’s trainer warns before Bopape fight
Boxing stagnant in Limpopo due to lack of support, laments Dongola
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos