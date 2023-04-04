Sibusiso Zingange has made a heartfelt plea for financial assistance to go under the knife to deal with his shoulder injury, which has been calamitous to his boxing career.
Devastated Zingange needs R35,000 for shoulder operation
Boxer says injury has destroyed his career
Image: Supplied
Sibusiso Zingange has made a heartfelt plea for financial assistance to go under the knife to deal with his shoulder injury, which has been calamitous to his boxing career.
It went out of the joint – dislocation – during the ninth round of his defence for the South African junior lightweight against Lunga Stimela in ESPN Africa Boxing 17 in May last year.
Zingange could not come out for the 10th round and Stimela was crowned the new champion. It was a highly contested fight.
Zingange was supposed to have gone for a surgery but financial constraints prevented him from doing so.
Zingange said his sponsor – MUMA – promised to assist him financially but that was just hot air. They did nothing, despite getting massive coverage by way of having their logo on his boxer shorts.
“I was advised by many people, including some former boxers, to go for physiotherapy. I did so and it looked to be doing some good and I thought after nine months I will be feeling strong,” said Zingange, whose return into action on Saturday night ended in another stressful manner with his shoulder coming out of the joint again in round seven.
His No1 spot in the local ratings has been taken over by former SA featherweight champ Asanda Ginqgi, who was involved in his first fight in that weight class.
“I am deeply hurt,” said Zingange yesterday. “I don’t know what to say to you because everything goes well in the gym, I get to fights, do well in terms of taking a points lead and then my shoulder comes out.
“I am out for the whole year. My plea is to get financial assistance and raise R35,000. The doctor I spoke to in Cape Town said he can help me if I raise that amount of money. He said he has helped fighters with the same problem and that includes Jacob Matlala and Cristiano Ndombassy. This whole thing is frustrating me.”
Zingange is trained by ex-pro boxer Shannon Strydom.
