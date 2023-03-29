Mbamba's gamble in business pays off

The 41-year-old from Duduza township in Nigel says his everyday concern about life after boxing brought about the cleaning business idea.
Evans “Mamba” Mbamba has gone from being a professional boxer and fitness trainer at the famed gym of the late Nick “Mthakathi” Dudandt in Norwood, Johannesburg, to being a multimillionaire businessman in the cleaning industry.
More than a decade ago, Mbamba dumped his first love – boxing – and took a chance at founding a cleaning business, Spic n Span Cleaning Specialists.
Today Mbamba owns a farm in Nigel with about 100 cows and goats, over and above properties in Sandton and Phuket, Thailand.
Married with two girls and a boy, Mbamba lives comfortably at Sharon Park Estates on the East Rand. His company employs about 100 people, and he says some of the large company’s offices that his company cleans include Xtreme Auto, First Assists Towing and Adrienne Hersch Properties.
“It all began with a 24-storey building owned by my client at Nick’s gym, Jeffrey Wapnick,” Mbamba told Sowetan in Norwood, a few metres away from where Durandt used to own a gym.
“I owe Jeff my whole life. I shared my vision of owning a cleaning company when I still trained him; he did not only listen but he gave me his building to clean.”
