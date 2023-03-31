WBF convention in CT educational for officials

Boxing ring veterans, trainer Caiphus Ntate, and officials Siya Vabaza, Sipho Ndongeni and Thandi Ngodwana, have described the World Boxing Federation (WBF) convention in Cape Town last weekend as educational and some of them even wish Boxing SA would have allowed available licensees to attend.
BSA is conducting compulsory training and assessments with all licensees and those that aspire to be licensed. It began with ring officials in Gauteng on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Some WBF licensed ring officials could not attend BSA’s sessions. WBF’s licensees from over 40 countries arrived in Cape Town on Wednesday. They left the Mother City in awe on Sunday.
The organisation also had its annual awards ceremony and Ntate won the president’s gong for his contribution.
Ntate, who has been training fighters since quitting the sport as an active professional boxer in 1999, sang the praises of Dr Louwrens Erasmus, dietician Rael Koping and boxing trainer Gert Strydom for providing education in many aspects of the game.
“Strydom gave us a lecture and he insisted that the department requires somebody with the knowledge of first aid because they know exactly what to do. We just do what we think is right when we are actually putting boxers’ careers in jeopardy,” Ntate said.
“Both the dietician and doctor warned us about food we eat and also us trainers getting medication for our fighters from pharmacies without making sure that it is prescribed by professional doctors who know which medication contains banned substances.”
Vabaza – the multiple award winner – said: “I benefited a lot. It was a fruitful convention for me as a person and I have been refreshed.”
Well-travelled Ndongeni said he hoped WBF president Howard Goldberg does not get demoralised by certain things that are happening.
“I hope he continues doing what he is doing; he is passionate about boxing," she said.
Thandi Ngodwana said she learnt a lot from two seminars – referees and judges and nutrition. “As a fitness fanatic I know now the dangers of shedding too much weight in a short space of time,” she said.
“You can imagine what happens to a boxer who loses too much weight and is still expected to perform 12 rounds.”
WBF convention in CT educational for officials
Trainer Ntate wins president’s gong for contribution to sport
Image: 123RF
