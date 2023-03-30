I won't underestimate Busakwe, says Komanisi

Lusanda Komanisi is showing great deal of maturity. Nicknamed "Schoolboy", this former IBO lightweight champion is now fully developed and balanced in his personality and emotional behaviour.
This was evident yesterday during an interview about what he thought of Khaya Busakwe who will be his dance partner in their boxing match to be staged by Xaba Promotions at Orient Theatre tomorrow evening.
Komanisi will put the SA lightweight belt on the line. If one looks at both fighters' ring records, which are eight wins, three losses and a draw for Busakwe, and 27 wins against six defeats for Komanisi, the conclusion is that this match-up should not even have been sanctioned.
But Busakwe, who is under the tutelage of veteran trainer Norman "Hitachi" Hlabane in Soweto, fought his way to be rated No2 behind Kaine Fourie – the No1 contender – who stepped aside and gave way to Busakwe to challenge Komanisi.
Komanisi is not taking advantage of his longevity in the sport, boasting about his achievements and the quality opponents he has fought before belittling Busakwe.
"I don't know anything about Busakwe but I will not underestimate him," said the vastly experienced former Eastern Cape bantamweight, SA and IBO featherweight, WBA Pan African lightweight champion who won the national lightweight title from Tshifhiwa Munyai in September last year.
"I have respect for him. I worked hard and prayed to God that the title remains with me. I just want to go out and box."
Komanisi intends to fight better than he did against Munyai.
"I was not 100% fit for that fight; I had an injury in my previous fight in Polokwane," he said. "I was only full of confidence going into the fight."
Komanisi – like Busakwe – punches hard and their fight probably won't go scheduled 12 rounds distance.
Komanisi has 22 knockouts in 27 wins against six losses of which three were by knockouts while Busakwe has seven knockouts in eights wins.
The fight tomorrow evening will be the second for Busakwe to try and win the national title. He gave his all which was not enough to remove Munyai from the throne. Munyai stopped Busakwe in the ninth round.
That was Busakwe's first fight to go beyond six rounds.
The main supporting fight is also another exciting bout on the card. Sibusiso Zingange's No1 spot in the junior lightweight division will be at risk against Asanda Ginqgi.
In the main contest Landile "Man Down" Ngxeke will welcome Filipino Michael Mendoza for the IBO Intercontinental belt. Action will begin at 7pm.
I won't underestimate Busakwe, says Komanisi
Schoolboy defends his SA lightweight fight against upstart
Image: Alan Eason
Lusanda Komanisi is showing great deal of maturity. Nicknamed "Schoolboy", this former IBO lightweight champion is now fully developed and balanced in his personality and emotional behaviour.
This was evident yesterday during an interview about what he thought of Khaya Busakwe who will be his dance partner in their boxing match to be staged by Xaba Promotions at Orient Theatre tomorrow evening.
Komanisi will put the SA lightweight belt on the line. If one looks at both fighters' ring records, which are eight wins, three losses and a draw for Busakwe, and 27 wins against six defeats for Komanisi, the conclusion is that this match-up should not even have been sanctioned.
But Busakwe, who is under the tutelage of veteran trainer Norman "Hitachi" Hlabane in Soweto, fought his way to be rated No2 behind Kaine Fourie – the No1 contender – who stepped aside and gave way to Busakwe to challenge Komanisi.
Komanisi is not taking advantage of his longevity in the sport, boasting about his achievements and the quality opponents he has fought before belittling Busakwe.
"I don't know anything about Busakwe but I will not underestimate him," said the vastly experienced former Eastern Cape bantamweight, SA and IBO featherweight, WBA Pan African lightweight champion who won the national lightweight title from Tshifhiwa Munyai in September last year.
"I have respect for him. I worked hard and prayed to God that the title remains with me. I just want to go out and box."
Komanisi intends to fight better than he did against Munyai.
"I was not 100% fit for that fight; I had an injury in my previous fight in Polokwane," he said. "I was only full of confidence going into the fight."
Komanisi – like Busakwe – punches hard and their fight probably won't go scheduled 12 rounds distance.
Komanisi has 22 knockouts in 27 wins against six losses of which three were by knockouts while Busakwe has seven knockouts in eights wins.
The fight tomorrow evening will be the second for Busakwe to try and win the national title. He gave his all which was not enough to remove Munyai from the throne. Munyai stopped Busakwe in the ninth round.
That was Busakwe's first fight to go beyond six rounds.
The main supporting fight is also another exciting bout on the card. Sibusiso Zingange's No1 spot in the junior lightweight division will be at risk against Asanda Ginqgi.
In the main contest Landile "Man Down" Ngxeke will welcome Filipino Michael Mendoza for the IBO Intercontinental belt. Action will begin at 7pm.
'Nontshinga should have been nominated for Sports Star of the Year'
Mbamba's gamble in business pays off
Bopape ready for next challenge after knocking out Mthembu
WBF ignores the real issues says Sithole
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos