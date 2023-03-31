It’s no joke, April 1 tournament is free – Magcaba-Shezi

Nomvelo Magcaba-Shezi might have said something comic in the past about April 1, which is an annual custom consisting of practical jokes and hoaxes, but this time the youngest woman boxing promoter is serious when she says that a storm of flailing leather will fly at City Hall in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday afternoon.
Magcaba-Shezi – a former professional boxer whose career was guided by trainer and uncle Alex Mchunu back home in Mkhambathini in Cato Ridge – said her development tournament, which is headlined by the battle of provincial supremacy in the mini flyweight division, will begin at 2pm.
Fight fans will gain free entrance. “It’s not a joke, I mean people must come in big numbers to give moral support to all these young fighters that will be involved in this tournament,” she said yesterday.
“They won’t pay even a cent; we looked for other dates but none coincided with the tournament of Nomfundo Malinga, which happened in Ladysmith last weekend, so we thought April 1 was proper."
It will be a joint tournament between her Mvelo Promotion and Hle-Jobe Promotion of Hlengiwe Dladla.
The two ladies were supposed to have staged an international tournament at Durban ICC Hall in conjunction with Ayanda Matiti’s Xaba Promotions on February 25. But Matiti cancelled it after Landi Ngxeke allegedly fell ill.
He was to welcome Filipino Michael Mendoza for the IBO Intercontinental junior bantamweight title in the main contest.
Matiti is staging that fight tonight at Orient Theatre in East London while Shezi and Dladla will be in Pietermaritzburg where 40-year-old former IBF and IBO flyweight world champ Moruti Mthalane fought his last boxing match in October.
His non-title fight he won on points after 10 rounds against Diomel Diocos of the Philippines was staged by Shezi.
She said Sanele Mhlungu from Dundee and Sibonele Maseko from Paulpietersburg will meet over 10 rounds for the KwaZulu-Natal mini flyweight title in the main contest.
Snamiso Ntuli from Ladysmith will take on Congolese Jackson Masamba in an international eight-rounder over eight rounds in the middleweight division. There will be five six-rounders on the card.
