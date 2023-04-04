Kungwane to host first tourney since BSA, SABC deal

Boxing promoter Joyce Kungwane says she is excited to have been given the honour to stage the ground-breaking tournament that will kick-start the implementation of the three-year-deal signed by Boxing SA and the SABC in September last year.
The deal, which will see the return of live boxing on SABC around the country until 2025, requires promoters to make applications to stage those tournament.
A committee comprising of representatives from both the SABC and Boxing SA go through the applications with a fine comb and then select those that ticked all the boxes.
Kungwane's TLB Promotions won the tender to stage the very first of the many still to come. She will jointly organise it with the national broadcaster at its headquarters in Auckland Park on April 21.
"Give me my crown," she said jokingly yesterday. "But truthfully I am excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to stage such an important tournament – post the signing of the memorandum of understanding between BSA and SABC to revive boxing."
The cherry on top is that history will be made in her tournament when a father and son share the ring.
SA junior featherweight champion Bongani Mahlangu, the oldest active boxer in the country currently at 42, will defend against Mduduzi Mzimela in the main contest.
Mahlangu's son Bheki will be involved in a non-title fight with Ontiretse Seleke.
Mahlangu from Boipatong in the Vaal made headlines last year by winning the national and IBF International titles at the age of 42.
He dethroned Ayabonga Sonjica with a sixth-round knockout in front of a big bemused crowd – mostly Sonjica's followers – at East London's Orient Theatre.
"Having father and son fighting on the same card has not been witnessed in the local ring for as long as I remember," said Kungwane.
"I had former world champ Harry Simon fighting in our tournament to remember Lehlohonolo Ledwaba in Soweto last year. Harry's son – Harry Simon Junior – defeated Tsiko (Mulovhedzi) in the same tournament.
"But Harry was involved in an exhibition fight with Jan Bergman. This time we are talking about registered boxers, father and son, sharing the ring. Look, in total we have four boxers from the Vaal – Bongani, Bheki, Khotso Ramabodu and Donjuan van Heerden. People of the Vaal must come support their own."
Van Heerden is taking an appropriate first step in the journey of the millions by going for the provincial middleweight title before thinking of challenging reigning national king John Bopape.
The fight against Nelson Mbele will be Van Heerden's first 10-rounder.
Kungwane's tournament is dubbed "Let Freedom Reign."
Kungwane to host first tourney since BSA, SABC deal
Bongani, Bheki Mahlangu to share the ring
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Boxing promoter Joyce Kungwane says she is excited to have been given the honour to stage the ground-breaking tournament that will kick-start the implementation of the three-year-deal signed by Boxing SA and the SABC in September last year.
The deal, which will see the return of live boxing on SABC around the country until 2025, requires promoters to make applications to stage those tournament.
A committee comprising of representatives from both the SABC and Boxing SA go through the applications with a fine comb and then select those that ticked all the boxes.
Kungwane's TLB Promotions won the tender to stage the very first of the many still to come. She will jointly organise it with the national broadcaster at its headquarters in Auckland Park on April 21.
"Give me my crown," she said jokingly yesterday. "But truthfully I am excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to stage such an important tournament – post the signing of the memorandum of understanding between BSA and SABC to revive boxing."
The cherry on top is that history will be made in her tournament when a father and son share the ring.
SA junior featherweight champion Bongani Mahlangu, the oldest active boxer in the country currently at 42, will defend against Mduduzi Mzimela in the main contest.
Mahlangu's son Bheki will be involved in a non-title fight with Ontiretse Seleke.
Mahlangu from Boipatong in the Vaal made headlines last year by winning the national and IBF International titles at the age of 42.
He dethroned Ayabonga Sonjica with a sixth-round knockout in front of a big bemused crowd – mostly Sonjica's followers – at East London's Orient Theatre.
"Having father and son fighting on the same card has not been witnessed in the local ring for as long as I remember," said Kungwane.
"I had former world champ Harry Simon fighting in our tournament to remember Lehlohonolo Ledwaba in Soweto last year. Harry's son – Harry Simon Junior – defeated Tsiko (Mulovhedzi) in the same tournament.
"But Harry was involved in an exhibition fight with Jan Bergman. This time we are talking about registered boxers, father and son, sharing the ring. Look, in total we have four boxers from the Vaal – Bongani, Bheki, Khotso Ramabodu and Donjuan van Heerden. People of the Vaal must come support their own."
Van Heerden is taking an appropriate first step in the journey of the millions by going for the provincial middleweight title before thinking of challenging reigning national king John Bopape.
The fight against Nelson Mbele will be Van Heerden's first 10-rounder.
Kungwane's tournament is dubbed "Let Freedom Reign."
Hlabane dedicates Busakwe’s national title victory to late Ledwaba
It’s no joke, April 1 tournament is free – Magcaba-Shezi
I won't underestimate Busakwe, says Komanisi
'Nontshinga should have been nominated for Sports Star of the Year'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos