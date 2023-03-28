WBF ignores the real issues says Sithole

Boxing SA has explained why it didn’t send any representative to the World Boxing Federation’s (WBF) two-day convention held in Cape Town last weekend.
When contacted yesterday to find out if their no-show was the vote of no confidence in the WBF, BSA’s acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole said: “We told Howard Goldberg (WBF president) that his programme was too casual, it did not speak to real issues that affect the sport of boxing, I am talking about strategies and change to better the sport. It then became a case of not finding each other.”
In his voice note, Goldberg said: “The sad thing, not that I care, is that there was nobody from Boxing SA; we did invite them, they just ignored it. An international boxing sanctioning body is having its convention in SA at the time when the BSA are being hit and hanging on the ropes.
“I think it would have given them a lot of credibility to have been there. To me, I don’t care; I had a brilliant convention – people from 15 countries all loved it. Seminars were incredible. People are already talking about the next one.”
Truth be told, insignificant as it is perceived by some boxing buffs, the WBF has done wonders in providing opportunities to local promoters, fighters, trainers, managers and ring officials, in and outside the country.
A number of local fighters were recognised by the other sanctioning bodies like WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO for being consistent in defending their WBF belts.
That includes reigning WBF welterweight female champion Noni Tenge, whose achievements made it easy for highly respected accomplished promoter Branco Milenkovic to convince the hierarchy of the New Jersey, USA-based boxing body, to sanction Tenge for the IBF welterweight title fight against champion Daniela Smith.
The WBF also had its annual awards ceremony last weekend. Thato Bonokoane – WBF junior featherweight champion – won the Male Boxer of the Year award while his trainer Charity Mukondeleli won that category’s trophy. The Special Recognition award went to Jackie Brice – the Capetonian veteran trainer from the religious boxing family.
Image: Supplied
