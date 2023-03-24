Perhaps it is presumptuous to warn Ayanda Mthembu to desist from relying on his ill-informed bravery and think he will just walk through hard-hitting SA middleweight champ John Bopape without protecting himself and come out unscathed on Sunday afternoon.
It’s war, Mthembu’s trainer warns before Bopape fight
SA middleweight champ has a thunderous right hand
Image: supplied
Perhaps it is presumptuous to warn Ayanda Mthembu to desist from relying on his ill-informed bravery and think he will just walk through hard-hitting SA middleweight champ John Bopape without protecting himself and come out unscathed on Sunday afternoon.
Looking at Mthembu’s previous matches it is obvious that defence is an afterthought to him. That approach will get him badly hurt by Bopape’s thunderous right hand, which has done damage to many of his previous opponents.
Coming out healthy from that fight, scheduled for 12 rounds in the main contest of Sugarboy Malinga Promotion’s maiden tourney at Dongala Boutique Hotel in Ladysmith, is paramount.
Mthembu’s defence is as open as a gate, while Bopape is maturing like old wine. His points win over super-talented Nkululeko Mhlongo in their first fight in 2021 was a turning point for a fighter who had been written off as a journeyman.
In their rematch with Mhlongo’s national title at stake in April last year, Bopape was fired up and he dethroned him with a brutal 11th round. Mhlongo was never the same fighter after that beating.
What makes it even worse for Mthembu is that his last fight in December against Snamiso Ntuli lasted for only two rounds due to load shedding. There was no backup. Before those two rounds Mthembu had last seen action in 2019 when he won the WBF Africa belt. But that fight, too, ended before it started in the first round.
This means that Mthembu’s last real fight was in 2018 when he outpointed Ntuli over eight rounds. But Mthembu’s promoter Zwi Magudulela is not bothered by ring rust. He says they are going in there for war, his fighter’s second chance to win a national title.
Mthembu tried hard but was not good enough to convince all three judges against then SA welterweight champ Shaun Ness in their gruelling 12 rounder in 2016.
“Ayanda believes in giving as much as he takes,” said Magudulela. “But we worked hard in teaching him to shorten the distance and fight from the pocket.”
Magudulela’s fighters are trained at his Ludonga Boxing Gym by Sizwe Mthembu (no relations to the boxer).
“One thing I can tell you and that is we are going there for war. Either he knocks us out or we knock him out.”
