×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Duo fail to make it to Tanzania for non-title fight

Stranded trainer, fighter assisted by Gauteng promoters

27 March 2023 - 09:39

Eastern Cape boxing trainer Simphiwe Nana has thanked Gauteng Boxing Promoters for rescuing him and his boxer Michael Daries after being left stranded in Gauteng with no hope of returning home.

They spent Friday in Gauteng and were fortunate to have been accommodated by Roger Kumwenda – the SA-based Malawian boxing trainer – whom Nana referred to as a link between them and the Tanzanian promoter. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...