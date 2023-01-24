×

Boxing

Waba womens's title fight KO'd by BSA

Malinga faced with delicate footwork for a solution

24 January 2023 - 08:51
Legendary former WBC champ Sugarboy Malinga and his daughter Nomfundo Malinga who is now BSA licensed boxing promoter.
Image: Supplied

Boxing SA (BSA) does not recognise World Alliance Boxing Association (WABA) and it is for that reason that the sanctioning committee cannot give the proposed WABA middleweight championship between Mapule “Thunder” Ngubane and Emily Kabwalo the go ahead.

Their 10-round fight – which would have been the second meeting between the SA champion and the Zimbabwean – was proposed to BSA for sanctioning by promoter Nomfundo Malinga.

Her Sugarboy Boxing Promotions will make an introduction in the boxing space on February 12. Malinga’s tournament – intended to honour her legendary father, the former WBC super-middleweight champion Thulani “Sugarboy” Malinga – will take place at Ladysmith Indoor Sports Centre in KZN.

BSA chief operating officer Mandla Ntlanganiso confirmed yesterday that his office has already informed Malinga about the issue in writing.

She must now move swiftly and negotiate with other sanctioning boxing bodies if she still wants to include a female championship match in her tournament.

It is understood that the hierarchy of WABA did not formally apply with BSA for recognition and they also failed to provide their profile.

In the event Malinga succeeds in getting assistance from other sanctioning bodies, she will also have to look for a suitable opponent for the title. Kabwalo does not qualify for a high-profiled fight due to her uninspiring CV – which reads two wins, six losses. 

The rest of the bouts in Malinga’s tournament have been given a green light by the sanctioning committee. The main attraction will be a 12-rounder between John “Section 29” Bopape and Ayanda Mthembu.

Bopape from Alexandra will make the second defence of the South African middleweight belt he won on April 29 last year after dethroning then champion Nkululeko “Bulldog” Mhlongo with an bruising 11th round knockout.

Bopape’s first defence was on July 31 and he pulverised Snamiso Ntuli from Ladysmith into submission in eight rounds. Bopape will be up against a formidable fighter in Mthembu, whose CV does truly reflect the type of a fighter he is.

The WBF Africa champion has seven wins, seven losses and two draws. Mthembu did not even have a single fight in 2020 and 2021. His only fight in 2022, a title defence against Ntuli on December 4 in Ulundi, was declared a no-contest after power failure stopped proceedings in round 4.

Action in Ladysmith will begin at 2pm.

