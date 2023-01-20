Procedure lapses put boxers in harm’s way

It has emerged that Nkululeko "Bulldog" Mhlongo actually did undergo a brain scan examination before he departed for Kazakhstan, where he gave up the fight in the third round against Sadriddin Akhmedov on December 24 last year.
The confirmation was made this week by Boxing SA’s director of operations Mandla Ntlanganiso. The fact, though, is that the 40-year-old veteran left without the knowledge of the sanctioning committee, which would have – after receiving the medical report – recommended that Mhlongo be issued the clearance letter if his results were good.
It would have also recommended that Ntlanganiso' office must not give Mhlongo a written clearance if his results were bad. The sanctioning committee communicates directly with Ntlanganiso’s office on almost every boxing-related matter It also works in tandem with the medical committee chaired by doctor Solly Selepe.
Sanctioning committee chairperson Sakhiwo Sodo and Co knew nothing about the outcome of Mhlongo’s brain scan. Selepe did not come back yesterday to Sowetan as he promised to do so after checking if Mhlongo did have a brain scan.
A specific regulation on this matter states that any fighter who wishes to fight abroad, shall, either personally or through his or her manager, apply in writing to Boxing SA at least 21 days before his or her proposed departure for authorisation to do so.
It adds that Boxing SA may request a boxer prior to his or her departure abroad to submit himself or herself to a medical examination at his or her expense by a medical practitioner appointed by Boxing SA so as to get a clearance to go and fight outside the country. That is to reassure the promoter abroad that the South African boxer is in a healthy state to fight.
Ntlanganiso told Sowetan this week: “I thought I shared his medical documents with the sanctioning committee; I take the blame for not communicating with the sanctioning committee. Mhlongo did the brain scan; we did get his medical report from Lebo (Mahoko, who promotes the boxer).”
The sanctioning committee has no powers to either suspend a license or penalize a licensees. It can only make recommendation. It did few years ago when Mzonke "Rose of Khayelutsha" Fana left for Ghana without Boxing SA's permission.
The regulator only became aware when it was reported there that a South African boxer was rushed to hospital in Accra after collapsing in the ring after being defeated by Emmanule Tagoe in an IBO lightweight title.
Fana recovered, flew back home and appeared before Boxing SA’s disciplinary committee. Till this day the outcome remains unknown. Fana eventually retired from boxing.
Procedure lapses put boxers in harm’s way
Sanctioning committee not informed of Mhlongo’s brain scan
Image: Supplied
It has emerged that Nkululeko "Bulldog" Mhlongo actually did undergo a brain scan examination before he departed for Kazakhstan, where he gave up the fight in the third round against Sadriddin Akhmedov on December 24 last year.
The confirmation was made this week by Boxing SA’s director of operations Mandla Ntlanganiso. The fact, though, is that the 40-year-old veteran left without the knowledge of the sanctioning committee, which would have – after receiving the medical report – recommended that Mhlongo be issued the clearance letter if his results were good.
It would have also recommended that Ntlanganiso' office must not give Mhlongo a written clearance if his results were bad. The sanctioning committee communicates directly with Ntlanganiso’s office on almost every boxing-related matter It also works in tandem with the medical committee chaired by doctor Solly Selepe.
Sanctioning committee chairperson Sakhiwo Sodo and Co knew nothing about the outcome of Mhlongo’s brain scan. Selepe did not come back yesterday to Sowetan as he promised to do so after checking if Mhlongo did have a brain scan.
A specific regulation on this matter states that any fighter who wishes to fight abroad, shall, either personally or through his or her manager, apply in writing to Boxing SA at least 21 days before his or her proposed departure for authorisation to do so.
It adds that Boxing SA may request a boxer prior to his or her departure abroad to submit himself or herself to a medical examination at his or her expense by a medical practitioner appointed by Boxing SA so as to get a clearance to go and fight outside the country. That is to reassure the promoter abroad that the South African boxer is in a healthy state to fight.
Ntlanganiso told Sowetan this week: “I thought I shared his medical documents with the sanctioning committee; I take the blame for not communicating with the sanctioning committee. Mhlongo did the brain scan; we did get his medical report from Lebo (Mahoko, who promotes the boxer).”
The sanctioning committee has no powers to either suspend a license or penalize a licensees. It can only make recommendation. It did few years ago when Mzonke "Rose of Khayelutsha" Fana left for Ghana without Boxing SA's permission.
The regulator only became aware when it was reported there that a South African boxer was rushed to hospital in Accra after collapsing in the ring after being defeated by Emmanule Tagoe in an IBO lightweight title.
Fana recovered, flew back home and appeared before Boxing SA’s disciplinary committee. Till this day the outcome remains unknown. Fana eventually retired from boxing.
Coetzee’s stance against apartheid laws made it difficult to get sponsors
No deal yet for Ndulani, Castillo's WBC duel
Miller fight will net me R1m, says Ndongeni
Malinga to honour her world champion dad
Late boxing champion Coetzee's cancer detected during surgery — promoter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos