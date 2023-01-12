NBPA head says Gauteng interim boxing structure is legit

National Boxing Promoters Association (NBPA) chairperson Ayanda Matiti says the four-member Gauteng interim boxing structure – appointed by the NBPA in December – must execute their duties and stop worrying about issues that are outside their tasks.
He said they must now begin mobilising promoters for the province’s AGM in April where the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA) will be elected.
The other NBPA members are Larry Weinstein (convener), Janice Greaver and Jeff Ellis. Matiti announced their appointment at a briefing attended by BSA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole in December.
Matiti said: “Everything was done in the presence of the acting CEO of BSA, so the interim structure has the power to execute its duties leading to the AGM. How do you formally communicate with something that does not exist; part of the problem we picked up here in Gauteng are ghost promoters,” he said.
“We called two meetings with promoters in Gauteng and there would always be excuses, and we were also not aware of any general meeting taking place where Shereen (Hunter) was appointed chairperson in November after the suspension of TK (Tshele Kometsi, then chairperson). We learned about Shereen in your story in Sowetan.”
Regarding the interim structure, Matiti said: “People must not worry about things that have nothing to do with them, instead they must do what is expected of them as per their appointment.”
When contacted for a comment, Hunter said: “The truth is that it was the office of BSA in 2017 that directed the formation of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association and our constitution.
“From then until now our guiding document has been the constitution. If people are not aware of that or choose to ignore it that is entirely up to them. I’m less interested in opinion pieces – rather I am watching Boxing South Africa closely from a governance point of view to see how they handle what has unfolded outside of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association constitution recently.
"To date, Boxing South Africa have not requested a meeting with Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association nor communicated any formal changes to my office.”
NBPA head says Gauteng interim boxing structure is legit
Matiti questions appointment of Shereen Hunter
Image: Supplied
