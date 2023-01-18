Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni continues raking in money while his critics are still stuck worrying about his openness when he talks about success, which is the result of a long and thorny journey from KwaBhaca to Duncan Village in the Eastern Cape before he decided to reside in Johannesburg.
He has successfully beaten Johannesburg’s capitalist system, which has messed up a lot of boxers who relocated to the City of Gold with dreams of striking it rich.
Ndongeni who became an overnight celebrity after exploiting a full-time position as regional manager of the Fight Club Fitness Gyms on his arrival in Johannesburg, lives comfortably with his family in Sandton.
He now owns his gym where he trains celebrities including musician-turned amateur boxer Cassper Nyovest.
Talking openly about the purse money he signed to meet Labadarius Miller in the US in May could also be seen as arrogance from the normally outspoken fighter.
“I will be paid $60,000 (around R1,03m) for 10 rounds,” he said yesterday.
“I would not have accepted the fight if the money was not good.”
He says signing the fight contract was a relief.
“Getting an offer does not mean you are fighting so that’s why I could not talk about it. I have signed the contract and that says the fight is happening.
“I know what to expect from Labadarius, I trained with him at Floyd Mayweather Junior’s gym in Las Vegas in 2017. I will beat him, he poses no threat. I want to get back to the top where I used to be.”
At one stage Ndongeni was rated at No 4 by the WBA but never got to challenge for the title. He tasted defeat – his first after 25 straight wins – to American Devin Haney in 2019. Today Haney is the undisputed world champion, holding the WBF, WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts.
Ndongeni has knocked out 18 of his 31 opponents against two losses while Miller has won 21 of his 23 fights with only six knockouts.
Miller fight will net me R1m, says Ndongeni
Outspoken Nomeva continues to talk big about his success
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni continues raking in money while his critics are still stuck worrying about his openness when he talks about success, which is the result of a long and thorny journey from KwaBhaca to Duncan Village in the Eastern Cape before he decided to reside in Johannesburg.
He has successfully beaten Johannesburg’s capitalist system, which has messed up a lot of boxers who relocated to the City of Gold with dreams of striking it rich.
Ndongeni who became an overnight celebrity after exploiting a full-time position as regional manager of the Fight Club Fitness Gyms on his arrival in Johannesburg, lives comfortably with his family in Sandton.
He now owns his gym where he trains celebrities including musician-turned amateur boxer Cassper Nyovest.
Talking openly about the purse money he signed to meet Labadarius Miller in the US in May could also be seen as arrogance from the normally outspoken fighter.
“I will be paid $60,000 (around R1,03m) for 10 rounds,” he said yesterday.
“I would not have accepted the fight if the money was not good.”
He says signing the fight contract was a relief.
“Getting an offer does not mean you are fighting so that’s why I could not talk about it. I have signed the contract and that says the fight is happening.
“I know what to expect from Labadarius, I trained with him at Floyd Mayweather Junior’s gym in Las Vegas in 2017. I will beat him, he poses no threat. I want to get back to the top where I used to be.”
At one stage Ndongeni was rated at No 4 by the WBA but never got to challenge for the title. He tasted defeat – his first after 25 straight wins – to American Devin Haney in 2019. Today Haney is the undisputed world champion, holding the WBF, WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts.
Ndongeni has knocked out 18 of his 31 opponents against two losses while Miller has won 21 of his 23 fights with only six knockouts.
Malinga to honour her world champion dad
Late boxing champion Coetzee's cancer detected during surgery — promoter
'New' Mthalane determined to be top boxing trainer in SA
NBPA head says Gauteng interim boxing structure is legit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos