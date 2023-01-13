BONGANI MAGASELA | Boxing deal to broadcast matches should rekindle lost interest from fans

The three-year deal signed by the SABC and Boxing SA last year regarding live television broadcast dates should yield positive results in rekindling the lost interest from fans.
Anywhere in the world, boxing thrives on the presence of television coverage. It brings the corporate world to the game and that benefits fighters by way of getting paid decent purse monies.
SABC helped in profiling boxing and that is how boxers of yesteryear were easily recognised even when walking in the streets – contrary to what is happening to some good fighters of this era. They fight in empty arenas and also with to television. But the latest business deal gives hope for a brighter future for all.
The blackout, when the sport wasn't aired live on the national broadcaster, happened from 2012 until 2015. Promoter Branco Milenkovic took Boxing SA and the SABC to court to block them from signing a broadcasting rights deal over who owned the boxing TV rights – BSA or boxing promoters.
But the government stamped its authority and live action on the box was back on telly though briefly.
It’s worth mentioning that the decade 1980-1990 is pivotal in the annals of South African boxing due to live national television coverage. It is always a useful benchmark in measuring the progress of boxing in the country in postapartheid SA.
That partnership produced excellent fighters who later became the flowers of the golden age of South African boxing (1990-2015). For almost 30 momentous years SA boxing held sway in international arena.
Boxing authorities of yesteryear also played a huge part in the push to have South African boxing recognised in the global boxing family after the demise of apartheid. They criss-crossed the world and attended many boxing conventions, promoting South African boxing.
To a greater extent, the transition of professional boxing from strong-arm tactics of the past regime to the effervescent and democratic order of the day was brought about by men and women who were dedicated to boxing.
In the midst of the new ideas there existed a motley group of boxing promoters who grabbed the new opportunities with both hands. At the top of this heap, existed the Golden Gloves boxing outfit, spearheaded by astute lawyer Rodney Berman.
Berman took to the new dispensation like a duck to water and produced world champions like Vuyani “The Beast” Bungu, who remains the only local to defend his world title 13 times.
No-one will forget the historic WBC super-middleweight championship Berman staged in Brakpan where a supposedly wilting “Rose of Soweto” Dingaan Thobela dethroned Englishman Glen Catley in front of 5,000 thrilled fans at Carnival City in the year 2000.
Branco Milenkovic played his part, too, staging the first real world female championship bout, the IBF welterweight clash between Noni Tenge and defending champion Daniella Smith from New Zealand, in 2011.
Milenkovic also helped eight locals to win IBF titles.
Milenkovic and SABC presented fights to South Africans no matter where a boxing match that featured a local boxer happened. The WBC junior lightweight title fight between champion Marco Barrera and Mzonke Fana in Mexico in 2005 comes to mind.
Looking back at 2022, I want congratulate promoters who kept it together - Golden Gloves, the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association, TLB Promotions, J4 Joy Promotion, Xaba Academy and Sfiso Shongwe.
Trainers Colin Nathan, Damien Durandt, pair of Vusi Mtolo and Sechaba Maboya, Charity Mukondeleli and Khangelani Jack did wonders while Sivenathi Nontshinga, Prince Dlomo, John Bopape, Ntlantla Tyirha, Phumelele Cafu, Roarke Knapp and Brandon Thysse gave hope us for a brighter future.
Let us continue, Maqabane, to change lives and also rewrite boxing history books. SABC, SuperSport and ESPN are willing partners.
BONGANI MAGASELA | Boxing deal to broadcast matches should rekindle lost interest from fans
Fighters can get a decent purse with sponsors
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images
The three-year deal signed by the SABC and Boxing SA last year regarding live television broadcast dates should yield positive results in rekindling the lost interest from fans.
Anywhere in the world, boxing thrives on the presence of television coverage. It brings the corporate world to the game and that benefits fighters by way of getting paid decent purse monies.
SABC helped in profiling boxing and that is how boxers of yesteryear were easily recognised even when walking in the streets – contrary to what is happening to some good fighters of this era. They fight in empty arenas and also with to television. But the latest business deal gives hope for a brighter future for all.
The blackout, when the sport wasn't aired live on the national broadcaster, happened from 2012 until 2015. Promoter Branco Milenkovic took Boxing SA and the SABC to court to block them from signing a broadcasting rights deal over who owned the boxing TV rights – BSA or boxing promoters.
But the government stamped its authority and live action on the box was back on telly though briefly.
It’s worth mentioning that the decade 1980-1990 is pivotal in the annals of South African boxing due to live national television coverage. It is always a useful benchmark in measuring the progress of boxing in the country in postapartheid SA.
That partnership produced excellent fighters who later became the flowers of the golden age of South African boxing (1990-2015). For almost 30 momentous years SA boxing held sway in international arena.
Boxing authorities of yesteryear also played a huge part in the push to have South African boxing recognised in the global boxing family after the demise of apartheid. They criss-crossed the world and attended many boxing conventions, promoting South African boxing.
To a greater extent, the transition of professional boxing from strong-arm tactics of the past regime to the effervescent and democratic order of the day was brought about by men and women who were dedicated to boxing.
In the midst of the new ideas there existed a motley group of boxing promoters who grabbed the new opportunities with both hands. At the top of this heap, existed the Golden Gloves boxing outfit, spearheaded by astute lawyer Rodney Berman.
Berman took to the new dispensation like a duck to water and produced world champions like Vuyani “The Beast” Bungu, who remains the only local to defend his world title 13 times.
No-one will forget the historic WBC super-middleweight championship Berman staged in Brakpan where a supposedly wilting “Rose of Soweto” Dingaan Thobela dethroned Englishman Glen Catley in front of 5,000 thrilled fans at Carnival City in the year 2000.
Branco Milenkovic played his part, too, staging the first real world female championship bout, the IBF welterweight clash between Noni Tenge and defending champion Daniella Smith from New Zealand, in 2011.
Milenkovic also helped eight locals to win IBF titles.
Milenkovic and SABC presented fights to South Africans no matter where a boxing match that featured a local boxer happened. The WBC junior lightweight title fight between champion Marco Barrera and Mzonke Fana in Mexico in 2005 comes to mind.
Looking back at 2022, I want congratulate promoters who kept it together - Golden Gloves, the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association, TLB Promotions, J4 Joy Promotion, Xaba Academy and Sfiso Shongwe.
Trainers Colin Nathan, Damien Durandt, pair of Vusi Mtolo and Sechaba Maboya, Charity Mukondeleli and Khangelani Jack did wonders while Sivenathi Nontshinga, Prince Dlomo, John Bopape, Ntlantla Tyirha, Phumelele Cafu, Roarke Knapp and Brandon Thysse gave hope us for a brighter future.
Let us continue, Maqabane, to change lives and also rewrite boxing history books. SABC, SuperSport and ESPN are willing partners.
Mixed feelings for promoters re SABC, BSA deal
Faas feels BSA must steer clear of giving promoters TV dates
Show goes on for ESPN Africa boxing fans
Add incentives to restore SA title value – Thobela
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos