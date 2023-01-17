×

Boxing

Malinga to honour her world champion dad

Rookie promoter stages debut tourney with three title fights

17 January 2023 - 09:22
Legendary former WBC champ Sugarboy Malinga and his daughter Nomfundo Malinga who is now a BSA licensed boxing promoter.
Image: Supplied

Sugarboy Malinga Promotion (SMP) boss Nomfundo Malinga will honour her father, the legendary former WBC super-middleweight world champion Thulani “Sugarboy” Malinga, in her maiden tournament in Ladysmith on February 12.

“I don’t want to share details of the proceedings on the day because I want to surprise my dad,” said Malinga’s last born and his only remaining child. Three others have passed on.

“Yes, he is very much aware that I have a boxing tournament coming up and he is helping me with lots of things, but he knows nothing about him being honoured on the day.”

Malinga, who turned 67 in December, was the first SA professional boxer to win the WBC belt. He achieved that feat on March 2 in 1996 after defeating defending champion Nigel Benn on points in Newcastle, England. Accomplished trainer Nick “Mthakathi” Durandt manned Malinga’s corner.

He was honoured for his accomplishments by minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa with a Lifetime Achievement award in Durban in 2019. 

Nomfundo said her father, who is training amateur fighters at Sports Arena in Ladysmith, will host an inter-provincial amateur tournament also in Ladysmith a day before she makes an official introduction to the fistic sport where her father is regarded as one of Africa’s s all-time great fighters.

“So far Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Eastern Cape, Free State have confirmed their participation in the amateur tournament,” she said, adding that her professional tournament will comprise three titles – KZN flyweight belt between Njabulo Buthelezi and Thami Luthuli, SA middleweight Ayanda Mthembu challenging reigning champion John Bopape.

Then SA middleweight female champion Mapule Ngubane and Zimbabwean Emily Kabwalo for the World Alliance Boxing Association (WABA), which was formed in 2019. Tanzanian Onesmo Ngowi, who was IBF Africa president, is now in charge of WBA. This will be the first WABA title fight in SA.

“Anybody who wishes to contribute towards making this day a success is more than welcome to do so,” Nomfundo said.

Late boxing champion Coetzee's cancer detected during surgery — promoter

A hip replacement led to the discovery of full-blown cancer in the body of distinguished former world heavyweight boxing champion Gerrie Coetzee, his ...
Sport
3 days ago

'New' Mthalane determined to be top boxing trainer in SA

Bhunu Sanele Mthalane, 32, intends to become one of the top boxing trainers in the country. He says his role model is the late Nick “Mthakathi” ...
Sport
4 days ago

NBPA head says Gauteng interim boxing structure is legit

National Boxing Promoters Association (NBPA) chairperson Ayanda Matiti says the four-member Gauteng interim boxing structure – appointed by the NBPA ...
Sport
5 days ago

Ntuthu pushes for a Nontshinga IBF title fight

Thembalethu “Terries” Ntuthu is banking on the living and late gods of SA boxing to convince promoters Matchroom and IBF through Colin “Nomakanjani” ...
Sport
6 days ago

