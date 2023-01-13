×

Boxing

'New' Mthalane determined to be top boxing trainer in SA

His role model is the late Nick Durandt

13 January 2023 - 10:55
Trainer Bhunu Mtbalane and one of his fighters Wendy Gcado.
Image: Supplied

There is another Mthalane also from Lindelani on the horizon – and he’s continuing where his older brother, accomplished fighter Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane, left off when the 40-year-old veteran called it time out on his outstanding career last October.

Bhunu Sanele Mthalane, 32, intends to become one of the top boxing trainers in the country. He says his role model is the late Nick “Mthakathi” Durandt.

Durandt’s record of 30 world champions‚ 27 international champions and 95 South African champions speaks for itself. He also guided Moruti’s career.

Sanele is one of five Mthalane boxing brothers – the others being Thokozani (now late), Innocent (former SA junior featherweight champ) and Sihle.

Sanele says his amateur career was cut short by a bicycle accident. “But I did not allow that to kill my passion for boxing and today I have my own Lindelani Boxing Academy, which houses 18 boxers,” he said.

“They stay at my academy; five of them will become champions. They are passionate about boxing and have the skills to partner with their passion. One of them is Dumisani Majola from Mzinyathi, who fights in the flyweight division where Moruti ruled with an iron fist.

“I am working hard and I want to be as big as Nick.”

He says he’s already raised eyebrows, especially when he guided Gcina Makhoba to victory in the WBF junior bantamweight title last month. Makhoba lifted the then vacant title after being declared a points winner against Filipino Roberto Paradero in a 12-rounder that was staged by Hle-Jobe Promotions at City College Hall in Dundee. That was Makhoba’s 12th professional boxing match.

Sanele says his prowess earned him the nickname “Chwepheshe” – which means “Professional” in English – from veteran KwaZulu-Natal-based promoter Thulani Magudulela.

Said Moruti: ‘I wish Bhunu the very best in his life as a trainer.”

Moruti retired in October after chalking up his 40th win when he defeated Filipino Diomel Doicos on points in the junior bantamweight division in Pietermaritzburg.

