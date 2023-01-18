×

Boxing

No deal yet for Ndulani, Castillo's WBC duel

Promoters hard at work tying loose ends

18 January 2023 - 09:36
Nothing concrete has been reached so far between promoters Ayanda Matiti and Alejandro Brito, whose fighters Ayanda Ndulani and Luis Castillo are mandated by the WBC to meet in what will be the final elimination match for the mini-flyweight title that is currently held by Panya Pradabsri, says Ndulani’s promoter Matiti.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman wrote to both Matiti of Xaba Promotions and Brito who promotes under BXSTRS Promotions in Mexico. He ordered them to begin negotiating about the final elimination bout which pits their boxers against each other.

“If there is no agreement between parties, the WBC will conduct a purse bid offer on January at the WBC headquarters in Mexico City under the WBC Purse Offer Procedures. Promoters may participate via zoom,” Sulaiman’s letter reads.

Matiti told Sowetan yesterday that Sulaiman's letter came late.

"We have already started with our negotiations but we have not finalised anything," he said.

"It is my wish to stage the fight here because that will be an advantage for Ndulani. I hope Ndulani represents us positively in that fight because victory will put him on the spot to fight for the WBC title and anything can happen at that stage."

Matiti said he has watched the Mexican in action.

“He’s a southpaw; he’s not a simple boxer but also not difficult. He is beatable but that will depend on Ndulani’s preparedness for the fight.”

Credit should go to the IBO, which gave Ndulani from Scenery Park in East London his break. Winning the IBO mini-flyweight belt and defending successfully twice earned him recognition from the WBC's ratings committee. He is rated No 1, a spot above Castillo.

The WBC mini-flyweight champion is from Thailand. He is known as CP Freshmart. The winner between Ndulani and Castillo will earn the rights to challenge Freshmart.

