Soccer

Myeni in Botswana's second tier

Ex-Bucs man says he's not desperate

29 November 2022 - 09:17
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Sfiso Myeni joined VTM of Botswana in August, penning a seson-long deal.
Image: Shaun Roy

Former Orlando Pirates star Sifiso Myeni has made it clear he's plying his trade in the second tier of Botswana football for the love of the game, not because of desperation, insisting he was financially okay.

Myeni joined VTM in August, penning a season-long deal. The 34-year-old right-winger racked up two assists in the side's last two league outings. Myeni has insisted he didn't go to Botswana because he wanted to make ends meet.

"The money was never a factor in my move to Botswana. I have been okay financially since my last contract at TS Sporting. I have always had a financial adviser since my early days as a professional footballer at Bidvest Wits. I didn't care about how much I was going to get here because I love football. I am here because I love this game,'' Myeni told Sowetan from Botswana yesterday.

"After leaving TS Sporting, I have never called anyone to ask for a job because I believe when people want you they must approach you and that's what VTM boss did. I am really not desperate for anything ... even here people are saying Premiership teams like Township Rollers are monitoring me and for me I won't get obsessed about that because I am here for the love of the game and nothing else."

Quizzed if he still has ambitions to play in the DStv Premiership, Myeni said: "No, I don't have those ambitions but if an opportunity avails itself I would take it. My focus is on VTM ... the vision of the management is good ... we want to earn promotion as soon as we can.''

Myeni is also pleased about the standard of football in Botswana's second tier. "The league is competitive. The players here are athletic and the overall standard is good. I am really happy with what I have experienced here,'' Myeni said.

