×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Kobola decries Baroka's lack of familiarity with NFD

Es-PSL club's coach refuses to throw in towel in promotion race

15 November 2022 - 08:58
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Dan Ndhlovu of Baroka FC and his Baroka teammates are struggling in the lower league.
Dan Ndhlovu of Baroka FC and his Baroka teammates are struggling in the lower league.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Baroka coach Vincent Kobola has admitted that he’s under pressure from the club’s management to win the Motsepe Foundation Championship. But the results are not coming his way.

The transition to life in the NFD has been hard for Baroka as they are 13th on the log with 11 points. This past weekend they lost 2-4 to NB La Masia.

Kobola has pinned the bad results on the players’ lack of experience in the NFD. “Life in the NFD is tough, it’s not like the Premiership. The players are taking time to adjust to it, they don’t have the experience of playing in it, so it takes time. But we don’t have that time,” said Kobola.

Baroka chairman Khurišhi Mphahlele wants to see the club back in the Premiership and that’s pressure for Kobola, who is trying to build a team capable of competing.

“As much we are trying to build, the chairman wants the league now, so we have to do everything.  It’s not easy, but we are pushing and trying to work hard,” he said.

“The players need to take it seriously also, we can’t have a situation where the chairman wants the championship now and the players are looking in the other direction. 

“With the players that we got, you can’t say you’re building with the likes of Phumlani Ntshangase, they need to go out there and deliver,” he said.

Even though Baroka are 14 points behind top of the table Polokwane City, Kobola is refusing to throw in the towel in the promotion race.  

“We won’t give up now, we’ll keep on pushing. The race is not over, we just have to make sure that when January comes we are motivated and win our games,” said Kobola.

NFD results

Black Leopards 0, Cape Town Spurs 1; Magesi 1, All Stars 0; TTM 0, Pretoria Caillies 1; NB La Masia 4, Baroka 2. 

Downs accept second CAF final was a bridge too FAR

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala has taken their failure to defend the CAF Women’s Champions League title on the chin.
Sport
3 hours ago

Dove decries shortage of compatriots in the PSL

The scarcity of Mozambican players in the DStv Premiership saddens the country’s only two representatives, Edmilson Dove of Kaizer Chiefs and Royal ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Broos blasts Foster for Bafana no show

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was disappointed with Lyle Foster as he failed to arrive in camp to prepare for the upcoming friendlies against ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Williams feels sorry for Ofori as he misses Ghana’s Qatar plane

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams feels gutted for Richard Ofori after he missed out on the Fifa World Cup squad with Ghana following an injury.
Sport
3 hours ago

Pirates fined R100,000 for pitch invasion after win against Sundowns

Orlando Pirates have been fined an effective R100,000 for a pitch invasion by their fans after their 3-0 MTN8 semifinal second leg victory against ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm