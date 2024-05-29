Orlando Pirates marksman Tshegofatso Mabasa has taken his Bafana Bafana snub on the chin, using Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane as a reference that he believes patience is a virtue.
Despite his red-hot form that helped him win the DStv Premiership Golden Boot with 16 goals, Mabasa was snubbed for Bafana's two upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.
Bafana face Nigeria away on June 7, before hosting Zimbabwe at Free State Stadium four days later. Coach Hugo Broos will confirm his final squad tomorrow.
"In all honesty [I am] not really [disappointed by the Bafana omission]. Yes, every player wants to play for the national team but I believe if it’s meant to happen, it will happen at some point,'' Mabasa said at Orlando Stadium yesterday.
"Look at Mshishi [Zwane]... what happened with him? He wasn’t selected at all [for the longest time] and now he is being selected in every camp. So, for me, it’s not something that I think about quite a lot. Yes, I have been doing well, and like I said if it’s meant to happen it will happen. So, I am not worried about that at all."
Mabasa has also lauded his coach at Pirates José Riveiro for showing faith in him after returning from a loan spell at Swallows at the start of the second round of the season. He went on to net 10 league goals from 13 outings in Bucs colours.
My time will come, says Mabasa on Bafana snub
Bucs star takes leaf out of Mshishi's book
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mabasa named Premiership Player of the Month for May
"He (Riveiro) is a coach that believes in his players. As long as you put in the work at training, he'll continue to give you that confidence. As long as you find a coach that believes in your abilities then you are bound to perform well and that's exactly what has happened with me,'' Mabasa said.
On Monday, Pirates returned to training to begin their preparation for the much-hyped Nedbank Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday. The squad enjoyed a day off on Sunday, following their last league game of the season at home to SuperSport United.
"This is a very big game. It won't be easy but it will be about who wants it more on the day and I know that the boys (his teammates) will give it their all.
"I have full confidence that we'll go all the way in this game,'' Mabasa noted.
