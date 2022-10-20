Promoter Tewo delighted to restore E Cape as home of boxing champs

Budding boxing promoter Happy Tewo is delighted that his company is contributing positively towards the production of a new generation of boxing champions in East London.
It has been a traumatic experience for the province which used to dominate most of weight classes in SA, with more national champions, at times more than the country combined.
The province now has five national champions. Two of which – Lusanda Komanisi (lightweight) and Asemahle Wellem (super middleweight) – are from Tewo Boxing Promotion. They were produced in a space of 15 days. Komanisi won the belt from Tshifhiwa Munyai on September 17 and Wellem ended Cowin Ray's reign on October 1.
East London had Thulani Mbenge (welterweight), Bangile Nyangani (mini-flyweight) and Lwandile Ngxeke (junior-bantamweight) as national champions. The only dark spot about the province's seemingly recovery is that Mbenge, Nyangani, Komanisi and Wellem are all trained in Johannesburg.
Only Ngxeke is still at home in Eastern Cape, under former SA flyweight champ Ncedo Cecane. Mbenge is under Sean Smith while Nyangani is trained by Alan Toweel Junior. Both Komanisi and Wellem are trained by Vusi Mtolo.
“These results do not only put my promotion on a good light but they are also motivating other boxers who are still to challenge for South African titles,” said Tewo yesterday before revealing that he told Wellem in their conversation last year October that he would be the champion this year before December.
“He did just that in style – KO 4 – and let me tell you, at 21, there is more to come.”
In order to make sure that the rookie does not lose focus, Tewo has included him in his international tournament to take place at Orient Theatre, East London, next week.
He said Wellem will welcome Zimbabwean Tinashe Zihove over eight rounds. Their fight will be the main supporting bout of the vacant IBF Continental junior-flyweight title between Nhlanhla Tyirha and Orlie Silvestre of the Philippines.
“Asemahle fought for only four rounds and he did not get to show the fight fraternity what he is truly made of and I believe that he wants to use this fight to showcase his skills,” said Tewo.
Wellem from Chintsa near East London went into the fight against Ray having just entered the national ratings less than a month after meeting the criteria of having three fights.
Promoter Tewo delighted to restore E Cape as home of boxing champs
Komanisi, Wellem have won SA titles under his banner
Image: Supplied
