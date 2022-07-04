I am not coming back to play small, Shereen Hunter says after hiatus

From the boardroom to the boxing ring. That is how boxing promoter Shereen Hunter describes her resurgence. While she had been away she has been trying to figure out how Unleashed Combat Sport would now operate in the local boxing space.

Hunter was referring to the passing of her husband Lionel in October 2020. He had established himself as one of the top trainers in the country, producing SA middleweight champion Walter Dlamini and two Gauteng champions – Clement Kamanga in the junior-welterweight division and Lebo Mashitoa in the cruiserweight class.

Hunter’s commitment duly earned her the BSA 2017 most promising promoter of the year award. “I’ve had enough time to think about how I want to position myself among some fierce competitors in South African boxing space and one I am certain I do not want to compete but collaborate,” she said.

“I have great respect for amazing men and women in boxing who have gone before me and laid the foundation on which all future promoters can build.

“I want to do what I do well. I want to bring the values that women bring to the table in business. We are hard workers, excellent net workers, we are great at collaborating and we like to share.

“I also want to bring my strength as a businesswoman; I have 25 years of experience under the belt. Business terrain is where I am most comfortable and I am going to use everything I learnt to bring corporate SA into boxing – by that I mean sponsorships, big sponsorships.”

Hunter is the owner of multiple companies, including African Brand Architects, Hunter Group, Hunters Fitment and, of course, Unleashed Combat Sport.

“Very close to my heart is the empowerment of women, specifically in business and that extends into the business of sports,” she explained. “We bring amazing value to the table. It has deeply hurt and offended me that women are often invited as quota because there are women who are capable of doing the job in excellence – committed and [they] can improve conditions in South African boxing.”

Already Unleashed Combat Sport has a tournament coming up on July 17 – a day before Nelson Mandela’s birthday. That tournament will take place at the SABC headquarters in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. The last tournament to take place at the SABC studios was in 2001 when SA cruiserweight champion Earl Morais stopped Colin Abselom within the scheduled 12 rounds distance.

“What a way a way to celebrate Mandela’s birthday; Madiba and I share a birthday month,” said Hunter. “It will be a private event but fans can watch it on SABC Open View channel. There will be a rebroadcast of the event on the following Monday night on SABC2. As the saying goes, go big or go home. I am not coming back to play small.”