Boxing

Mokebisi-Healy fight 'big for women boxing'

SA boxer confident she'll be world champ

05 July 2022 - 07:34
Katie Healey holding the WBF belt and is sandwitched by Squire Nododile, left, and promoter Jacob Mnisi.
Image: Supplied

The arrival on Sunday of Katie Healy from the UK confirmed that the WBF junior- featherweight title fight between her and Matshidiso Mokebisi is indeed taking place as planned by promoter Jacob Mnisi.

The promoter welcomed Healy at the OR Tambo International Airport. He was accompanied by J4 Joy Promotions CEO Arnold Nododile.

Mnisi will stage an international tournament on Friday night at the Steve Tshwete Memorial Banquet Hall in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

Healy is a 24-year-old former mixed martial arts champion from Wolverhampton in England, who has had only four professional boxing matches.

Mokebisi, from Kroonstad, previously held the SA junior-featherweight, WBF International and the ABU SADC featherweight titles. The 32-year-old boxer has everything going for her: longevity, experience and big-fight temperament. She has 15 wins, nine losses and a draw.

Mokebisi and her trainers Springkaan Khongoane and Caiphus Ntate have been in Mpumalanga since Wednesday last week. She says the training facilities provided by Mnisi have everything she needs.

“My preparations have gone OK and even my weight is fine. I am ready to do battle and I just can’t wait for Friday to be crowned the world champion. Without any doubt I will win the title,” she said.

Nododile described the fight as a boxing version of the World Cup. “When you say 'world boxing title' some people don’t realise how big this is. That is because of the way some title fights have been.

"If you match locals against each other, somehow that match-up weakens the title. It is for all those reasons that we as J4 Joy decided that we would bring a top-class fighter like Healy from the UK to face our own Mokebisi.

“Surely it has dawned on many people who were sceptical, now that Katie is here, that the world title [fight] – a big day for South African women's boxing – is happening.”

The main bout pits national bantamweight champion Ronald Malindi against mandatory challenger Rofhiwa Nemushungwa while Thato Bonokoane’s WBF Intercontinental junior-featherweight title will be on the line against Jhaleel Payao of the Philippines, also over 12 rounds. 

Arnel Lubisi and Mthobisi Nkosi will oppose each other for the Mpumalanga bantamweight title. There will be two undercard fights and action will commence at 6.30pm.

