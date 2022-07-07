×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

'Nomeva' Ndongeni slams 'big-headed' Jacobs for weigh-in delay

E Cape boxing boss says he's not required to explain himself to 'fans'

07 July 2022 - 08:17
Xolisani Ndongeni, left, has written a letter to BSA, saying Phakamile Jacobs conduct on Saturday was unprofessional.
Xolisani Ndongeni, left, has written a letter to BSA, saying Phakamile Jacobs conduct on Saturday was unprofessional.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

Veteran boxing administrator Phakamile Jacobs says he is not required  to explain or justify his actions to boxing fans.

Jacobs serves as BSA’s provincial manager in East London. He was reacting to a complaint by former world champion Xolisani Ndongeni, who wrote a letter of complaint to Boxing SA’s COO Mandla Ntlanganiso alleging that Jacobs's conduct during the weigh-in on Saturday for Rumble Africa Promotions tournament was unprofessional.

Ndongeni – the Johannesburg-based boxer from Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape – says Jacobs has "no respect for no one, is bossy, grossly unprofessional and has become bigger than the sport".

“The weigh-in was supposed to start at 2pm but it started at 4pm,” said the former world champion.

“Boxers had been waiting on empty stomachs; some had spent the night without food due to weight issues. Imagine their facial appearances; they look like zombies... the only thing they want to do at that moment is jump on the scale and be free to have food.

“Phakamile did not even apologise for coming late but instead he bullied people around. I have written to BSA pleading with them that they must intervene. Boxers don’t complain for fear of being targeted."

When contacted about Ndongeni’s allegations, Jacobs said: “First and foremost I cannot answer any question from Ndongeni, who was a fan in that tournament.

“The weigh-in started at 3pm; if there was something that I did wrong the promoter (Terries Ntuthu) should have complained. There were problems with the late arrival at the airport by some boxers, so that caused the delay. Ndongeni was just a fan and unfortunately I am not answerable to fans.”

Jacobs announced that the memorial service of late former South African junior-flyweight champion Ndoda Mayende – who was shot dead last week at home in Duncan Village – will be held at Gompo Hall today at 4pm.

The funeral service will take place at East London’s City Hall at 10am on Saturday.

SA boxing shame as national champs drive taxis, clean bins

Roland Malindi has proven there's little honour in being an SA boxing champion, because despite being the reigning bantamweight king, he still ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Goldberg expects fireworks as Mokebisi, Healy collide

WBF president Howard Goldberg expects fireworks when Matshidiso Mokebisi and Katie Healy collide for the vacant WBF junior featherweight title at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Fulton might be pushed to defend against Tete, says Tengimfene

The world is Zolani “Last Born” Tete’s oyster after his great victory in annexing the IBF International, Commonwealth and WBO intercontinental ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mahlangu makes SA history by clinching title

Bongani “Wonderboy” Mahlangu made history by becoming the oldest active boxer in SA to win a national boxing title.
Sport
2 days ago

Mokebisi-Healy fight 'big for women boxing'

The arrival on Sunday of Katie Healy from the UK confirmed that the WBF junior- featherweight title fight between her and Matshidiso Mokebisi is ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released