'Nomeva' Ndongeni slams 'big-headed' Jacobs for weigh-in delay

Veteran boxing administrator Phakamile Jacobs says he is not required to explain or justify his actions to boxing fans.

Jacobs serves as BSA’s provincial manager in East London. He was reacting to a complaint by former world champion Xolisani Ndongeni, who wrote a letter of complaint to Boxing SA’s COO Mandla Ntlanganiso alleging that Jacobs's conduct during the weigh-in on Saturday for Rumble Africa Promotions tournament was unprofessional.

Ndongeni – the Johannesburg-based boxer from Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape – says Jacobs has "no respect for no one, is bossy, grossly unprofessional and has become bigger than the sport".

“The weigh-in was supposed to start at 2pm but it started at 4pm,” said the former world champion.

“Boxers had been waiting on empty stomachs; some had spent the night without food due to weight issues. Imagine their facial appearances; they look like zombies... the only thing they want to do at that moment is jump on the scale and be free to have food.

“Phakamile did not even apologise for coming late but instead he bullied people around. I have written to BSA pleading with them that they must intervene. Boxers don’t complain for fear of being targeted."

When contacted about Ndongeni’s allegations, Jacobs said: “First and foremost I cannot answer any question from Ndongeni, who was a fan in that tournament.

“The weigh-in started at 3pm; if there was something that I did wrong the promoter (Terries Ntuthu) should have complained. There were problems with the late arrival at the airport by some boxers, so that caused the delay. Ndongeni was just a fan and unfortunately I am not answerable to fans.”

Jacobs announced that the memorial service of late former South African junior-flyweight champion Ndoda Mayende – who was shot dead last week at home in Duncan Village – will be held at Gompo Hall today at 4pm.

The funeral service will take place at East London’s City Hall at 10am on Saturday.