Buthelezi dies two days after collapsing in boxing ring

Simiso “Ganda Ganda” Buthelezi, who collapsed in the ring at the weekend, has died.

Boxing SA’s acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole announced the bad news on Wednesday: “I received a call at midnight that he has passed away.”

Sithole, who was with the boxer’s family from six to at least 9pm on Tuesday, added: “This is very sad because there seemed to be a glimmer of hope that he was going to recover because there was communication from King Edward Hospital in Durban where Buthelezi was admitted on Sunday, to promoter Zandile Malinga indicating that for the first time since he was admitted he responded by moving his fingers.

“Malinga communicated that with me and it raised hopes of recovery. We would like to thank his family for sharing him with us; he was a talented and gifted young man. We cannot question God because his ways and thoughts are not like ours.

“We believe that time will heal us; we are sending our prayers and requesting all fans of boxing and entire fraternity to keep us and Simiso’s family in prayers.”

Buthelezi was admitted at King Edward Hospital in Durban on Sunday after collapsing towards the end of his 10-rounder with Siphesihle Mntungwa at Greyville Convention Centre. Their bout, for the WBF All Africa lightweight title, was part of Starline Boxing Promotion’s bill.

In the last seconds of the 10th and final round, Buthelezi was stopped by the referee for punching thin air just moments after knocking Mntungwa through the ropes.

Two judges had Buthelezi winning the fight while their third colleague had it even.

Mntungwa was declared the winner by TKO on Sunday and became the new WBF All Africa lightweight. But WBF president, Howard Goldberg, decided not to crown him inside the ring due to the manner in which the fight ended.