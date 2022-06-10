Buthelezi's passing highlights dangers of boxing
Neurologist has to be on standby for tournaments as per rules
Simiso “Ganda Ganda” Buthelezi's death on Tuesday after ring injuries has again highlighted the fact that boxing is one of the most dangerous sports.
It actually brings back the memories Jacob “Dancing Shoes” Morake and of Phindile “Zulu Girl” Mwelase, who also died on hospital beds after boxing contests...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.