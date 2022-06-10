Buthelezi's passing highlights dangers of boxing

Neurologist has to be on standby for tournaments as per rules

Simiso “Ganda Ganda” Buthelezi's death on Tuesday after ring injuries has again highlighted the fact that boxing is one of the most dangerous sports.



It actually brings back the memories Jacob “Dancing Shoes” Morake and of Phindile “Zulu Girl” Mwelase, who also died on hospital beds after boxing contests...