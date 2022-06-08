Busy Dlomo told to rest to avoid risk of burnout
We can afford to take a break, says Mukondeleli
Boxing trainer Charity Mukondeleli says money is always welcomed but the health of a fighter is paramount.
There is a concern regarding his boxer – Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo – who has had two fights within five weeks...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.