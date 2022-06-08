×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Busy Dlomo told to rest to avoid risk of burnout

We can afford to take a break, says Mukondeleli

08 June 2022 - 10:07

Boxing trainer Charity Mukondeleli says money is always welcomed but the health of a fighter is paramount.

There is a concern regarding his boxer – Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo – who has had two fights within five weeks...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'